What Does Tyler Hynes Smell Like? Superfans Get Up Close & Personal in Season 2 of ‘Christmas at Sea’

The second season of Hallmark’s cute and campy unscripted series, “Christmas at Sea,” is back! The first of four episodes dropped on July 1, 2026, available to stream via Hallmark+. The mini-series takes viewers aboard the Hallmark Christmas Cruise that sailed from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico in November 2025.

The five-day 2025 cruise had approximately 4,000 fans on board, eager to participate in events hosted by Hallmark stars Nikki DeLoach and Jonathan Bennett, from mock game shows to holiday sing-alongs.

This season, a new cast of characters is taking to the high seas — all Hallmark superfans who took the trip for special reasons, from family celebrations to bestie bonding time. Of course, they’re all hoping to run into the 18 Hallmark stars also on the ship, including Tyler Hynes, who had many admirers declaring they couldn’t wait to talk to him, hug him, and even smell him.

Spoiler Alert: If you don’t want to know what happens, stop reading here!

So, What Does Tyler Hynes Smell Like? ‘Christmas at Sea’ Fan Finds Out

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The first episode of “Christmas at Sea” season two introduces viewers to several pairs and trios of Hallmark fans who are on board the Hallmark Christmas Cruise, as well as the stars who can’t wait to entertain them — including Benjamin Ayres, Rachel Boston, B.J. Britt, Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell, Taylor Cole, Heather Hemmens, Ginna Claire Mason, Brendan Penny, Kimberley Sustad, Andrew Walker, and Ashley Williams.

Among the fans eager to meet their favorites are longtime best friends and healthcare workers Helena and Jessica, who connected over their love for Hallmark Channel back when they were single moms and working nights in an emergency room.

Helena, who’s now married, hopes to help Jessica find Mr. Right — and Jessica’s pretty convinced that’s Hynes. In fact, when they spot the heartthrob’s mom Betty, who also appeared in the first season of “Christmas at Sea,” Helena laughingly introduces Jessica as Betty’s “future daughter-in-law.”

During a confessional with the besties seated next to each other, Jessica says there’s “nobody cuter” than Hynes, and gushes, “If I can get close enough, to maybe just even get a selfie, I need to know what he smells like.”

When she reiterates, “I need to know what he smells like,” Helena replies, “Oh, I can’t wait for you to smell him.”

Lo and behold, the duo does meet Hynes later in the first episode during a quick photo op. Jessica gets her hug from the “I’ll Be Seeing You” star and shares that his movies give her “hope for the mankind of the world.” After their brief interaction, Jessica adorably gives producers her verdict on the star’s scent.

“He smells like a gingerbread cookie and Christmas love,” she swoons. “Meeting Tyler Hynes right now is literally, probably up in my top five highlights of ever.”

Meet Some of the Hallmark Superfans on Season 2 of ‘Christmas at Sea’

Hallmark Steve & Julie Venturelli and Charlie & Toni Jordan meet for the first time on “Christmas at Sea”

Incredibly, the fans featured in the second season of “Christmas at Sea” may be even bigger fans of Hallmark and the holidays than those who appeared in the first season.

One couple who’ve been married for 27 years — Toni and Charlie Jordan from Kissimmee, Florida — met while Christmas caroling and say they keep their home decorated for the holidays “all 12 months” of the year. They also volunteer at a local charity for Make-A-Wish kids by dressing up as Santa and Mrs. Claus. But that’s not all, folks — the Jordans also named their son Nicholas after old St. Nick.

During the first episode, the Jordans meet another colorful couple, Steve and Julie Venturelli of Plymouth, Massachusetts, who are celebrating their 38th wedding anniversary. Unbeknownst to Julie, Steve is planning a vow renewal ceremony with hopes of getting some of the Hallmark stars involved. In episode two, which will be released via Hallmark+ on July 8, Steve even has a meeting of the minds with Charlie and Hallmark’s Brendan Penny.

Hallmark Hallmark superfan Cheryl Major and Jonathan Bennett on “Christmas at Sea” season two.

Viewers also meet Cheryl Major in the first episode of season two. She’s a 70-something fan from Westland, Michigan, who’s sailing with her two grown daughters, Katie & Kendall, who are also superfans. Cheryl tells producers she’s been “pushed by my children to retire for the past three years,” and is using the trip to surprise them with the news she already put in her notice. But first, she decides to pull a little prank on them and gets to tell Jonathan Bennett all about it — a moment that clearly thrilled her.

“When I tell people I’m a Hallmark fan, they think it’s about the romance,” Cheryl told producers. “It’s not even about the romance. It’s about everything else. It’s community, it’s family, it’s friends, it’s people helping each other out.”

Kimberley Sustad Enjoys Some Mother-Daughter Bonding

Hallmark Kimberley Sustad joins her mom and a table of superfans on Hallmark’s “Christmas at Sea”

Another darling group of Hallmark fans featured on “Christmas at Sea” includes best friends Kathryn and Rachel from Matawan, New Jersey. Kathryn’s such a huge fan of Andrew Walker that she literally named her son after him, while Rachel is newly-divorced and looking for her Hallmark happy ending.

The two friends bring their moms along for the ride. Kathryn’s mom Susan declares she’s “so in love with every Hallmark movie” but has felt stuck ever since her husband’s death years earlier, so her daughter hopes the cruise will give her the confidence to get out in the world. Rachel’s mom, Donna, says she watches Hallmark “24/7” and looks forward to bonding with Susan.

One night, as they’re having drinks on the cruise, they’re shocked when Kimberley Sustad’s mom, Sylvia, joins their table — followed soon after by Sustad herself for a little mom-and-daughter bonding. Sylvia admits she’s still getting used to how passionate Hallmark fans are about her daughter, recalling how on the first cruise in 2024, “There were all these people yelling — like, I felt like I was with the Rolling Stones! Unbelievable!”

The first episode of “Christmas at Sea” is streaming on Hallmark+, and the next three will drop on July 8, 15, and 22. For those looking to try Hallmark+, the first year is now available on sale for $39.99 per year here when you use the code SUMMERSAVINGS.