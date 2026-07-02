Candace Cameron Bure, 50, Soaks Up the Sun in Flirty Mini Dress & Bikini-Top Beach Look During Tropical Getaway

Candace Cameron Bure is once again turning heads.

The Great American Family actress, Hallmark alum, and former Dancing with the Stars contestant recently took a well-deserved break with her husband, former NHL player Valeri Bure, shortly after the couple celebrated their 30th anniversary. The sun-soaked vacation snapshots offered fans a glimpse into a more personal, laid-back moment for the actress, who often balances a busy filming and production schedule with family life, faith-based projects, and her work as an author.

Candace Is All Smiles as She Enjoys the Summer Sun

“Wait… it’s JULY?!?! ☀️🍉⛱️🧊” Bure wrote in the caption of her July 2 Instagram post, starting the month off right by sharing how she’s been spending her summer so far ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

Fans in the comments couldn’t help but show their love for the actress and her outfit choices:

“Beautiful as always ❤️❤️❤️”

“SUMMER LOOKS GOOD ON YOU❤️”

“You are so gorgeous 🔥”

“Happy July! 🥰❤️🤍💙”

“The fish dress! ❤️ 🐟”

“Just tell us what we all need to know, where’d you get the hat? ❤️”

Many were highlighting the recent news that Candace and Valeri are going to be grandparents soon:

“July WAIT WHAT?! Are you kidding me? You’re kidding! Are you kidding?! Are you kidding?!😂 (I still love the video of you finding out the baby news)” one fan wrote, referencing a video that their daughter Natasha shared on Instagram of the moment Candace and Valeri found out they were going to be grandparents.

Another fan added, “No way you’re really going to be a grandma! Way too young looking 😍”

Candace & Valeri Are Going to Be Grandparents to Two Grandbabies

“We were in fact, not kidding 😂🫶🏼❤️ This baby is so loved already!!!!” wrote Natasha in the caption of her May 26 Instagram reel.

“We weren’t planning on telling my parents on this trip but right when we flew in, my symptoms were so rough and I didn’t think I’d be able to hide it for the whole weekend. Their flight landed an hour after ours- so about 10 minutes before they arrived, we RANNN to the gift shop and tried to find anything baby related,” Natasha explained.

She continued, “We landed on a little onesie, snow boots, & a beanie. We laid it all out on the chair and told them to come to our room. They were very shocked and excited to say the least!!!”

“I don’t think my Dad even understood what was happening, he was just surprised by my mom being so surprised over something,” Natasha added. “We could not stop laughing and it really was the sweetest moment ever 🥲 I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched this video.”

Natasha starts off the video by recording herself in a bathroom mirror saying, “I literally feel like I’m gonna pass out. We’re telling my parents I’m pregnant,” then the video cuts to a clip of the adorable baby onesie, snow boots, and beanie set up on a chair.

The next clip shows Candace walking into the room, with Natasha’s phone seemingly hidden from her view, before she notices the baby clothes. “Wait, what?” Candace screams in excitement. “Are you kidding? You’re kidding. You’re kidding? You’re kidding!”

Valeri hilariously gives Candace a high-five before embracing his daughter. Natasha’s husband, Bradley Steven Perry, goes on to give Candace a hug as she cries out, “You’re pregnant.”

Soon after, Candace revealed that her son, Lev, and his wife, Elliott were also expecting.