‘Gilmore Girls’ Leaves Netflix, Finds a New Streaming Home

After more than a decade as one of Netflix’s most-watched and beloved comfort shows, “Gilmore Girls” disappeared from the streamer on July 1. This ended a 12-year run that helped define the platform’s binge-watching era.

The early 2000s comedy-drama series followed the lives of young mother Lorelai Gilmore (played by Lauren Graham) and her teenage daughter, Rory (played by Alexis Bledel). It was removed from Netflix when the licensing agreement for the series expired. As reported by Forbes, now all seven seasons are available on Prime Video and Hulu. Meanwhile, the 2016 reboot, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” can still be found on Netflix.

From WB Staple to Comfort Watch

Originally airing from 2000 to 2007, “Gilmore Girls” began streaming in 2014. That was when Netflix acquired the rights to the full series. The move introduced the show to a new generation of viewers. It also gave longtime fans an easy way to revisit the town of Stars Hollow.

Over its 12 years on the service, the series became one of Netflix’s most rewatched licensed titles. It also evolved into a seasonal ritual for many subscribers, who returned to the show in the fall and winter for what they saw as a familiar, low-stress viewing experience. According to a report by Deadline, the show consistently ranked in the Nielsen streaming charts from approximately September to January each year. Last year, 18 years after its series finale, “Gilmore Girls” appeared on the charts during the week of September 8. It accumulated 534 million streams across Hulu and Netflix.

Its popularity on Netflix was strong enough to spur “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life”, a four-part revival produced as a Netflix original in 2016. That reboot, although short-lived in comparison with the original run, will continue to stream only on Netflix. This remains the case even as the original series moves away.

A Reshuffled Map for Stars Hollow



The departure of “Gilmore Girls” was not triggered by low viewership, according to information about the move. Instead, the change stems from the basic mechanics of streaming. Licensing agreements for older series are time-limited. When those contracts expire, rights holders can move shows to other platforms.

In this case, the expiration of Netflix’s agreement opened the door for Prime Video and Hulu to add the show to their libraries. As of July 1, all seven seasons are available on those services. This gives fans new options even as they lose the show on its most familiar streaming home.

The shift continues a trend that has reshaped Netflix’s library in recent years. In 2020, “The Office” left Netflix for Peacock after years as one of the service’s most-watched sitcoms. That same year, “Friends” exited and later became available on Max. Those high-profile departures highlighted how heavily Netflix had come to rely on licensed classics that predated the streaming era. Series like “Gilmore Girls” filled that role as well. They reeled in viewers who wanted shows they could watch repeatedly without following weekly release schedules.

But the Show Goes On

For fans, the practical question is where to find Lorelai and Rory now?

Anyone starting or continuing a series rewatch can stream all seven original seasons on Hulu and Prime Video. Both platforms picked up the show as its Netflix agreement ended, minimizing any gap in availability.

Netflix, meanwhile, will remain the sole home for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the four-episode revival that revisited the characters nearly a decade after the original finale. Therefore, viewers who want to move between the original run and the 2016 follow-up will need to use more than one service.

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