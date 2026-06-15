One of Netflix’s Most Beloved Comfort Shows Is Leaving After 12 Years

Netflix subscribers will be saying goodbye to Stars Hollow very, very soon.

The streaming service shared a big announcement on X on June 15.

“It’s a show? It’s a lifestyle. It’s a religion,” the post read. “We are sorry to say that Gilmore Girls Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us.”

The show, which stars Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore, follows the close bond of a single mother and her smart daughter who live in a small and fictional tight-knit community. Other stars on the show include Kelly Bishop and the late Edward Herrmann as Lorelai’s parents, Emily and Richard Gilmore, as well as Melissa McCarthy as Lorelai’s best friend Sookie St. James, Keiko Agena as Rory’s best friend Lane Kim, Scott Patterson as diner owner Luke Danes, and Liza Weil as Rory’s rival and friend Paris Geller. Jared Padalecki as Dean, Milo Ventimiglia as Jess, and Matt Czuchry as Logan also played Rory’s love interests.

Having aired from 2000 to 2007, different generations have fallen in love with the community in Stars Hollow. And with that, it led to a sequel series, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” which aired in 2016. PEOPLE reports that the sequel will remain on Netflix.

Fans React To The Sad News

Over 500 comments were left on Twitter in the few hours following the announcement, with fans reacting to the news of the beloved show’s departure.

“And right before fall!!! Y’all are trippin!,” one person wrote.

“well, where they leave, I will follow,” another person shared, referencing one of the show’s most iconic quotes.

“An end of an era, it was great while it lasted,” someone commented.

“Why??? I still watch it all time! It’s one of my comforts show,” a fan said.

“I take this very personally,” another fan expressed.

“Gilmore Girls has been my comfort show for YEARS — rewatching Lorelai & Rory’s endless coffee chats is literally why I keep Netflix. This is personal, Netflix. Bring it back or I’m out,” one fan stated

And with that, many fans were very upset at Netflix, saying that “Gilmore Girls” was a large part of the reason for their subscription.

“Literally I only have Netflix for GG. See ya later,” one person expressed.

“Crazy to be removing a show that brings most of your viewership in,” another person said.

“I’m in a huge Gilmore Girls group on Facebook and everyone in there is saying this is their excuse to cancel Netflix because that was the only show they binged on there every night. Get ready to lose tons of customers,” someone shared.

Lauren Graham and Amy Sherman-Palladino Are Writing A ‘Gilmore Girls’ Book

Getty Kelly Bishop, Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham

In December 2025, news broke that Graham was teaming up with show-creator Amy Sherman-Palladino to co-write a “Gilmore Girls” book.

“We can exclusively announce an untitled book is in the works, taking the readers behind the scenes of the beloved series,” Carson Daly shared during the Dec. 3 “Today” show episode.

The book is set to be released in fall 2027.