Netflix Quietly Cancels One of Its Biggest Hits as Fan-Favorite Shows Score Renewals

Netflix is saying goodbye to one of its most successful original series, even as several fan-favorite shows secure renewals.

Just weeks after fans learned that “The Lincoln Lawyer” would conclude with its upcoming fifth season, new details have highlighted just how surprising the decision was. Despite posting strong viewership numbers and growing its audience over time, the legal drama is now among a growing list of Netflix shows set to end in 2026.

At the same time, Netflix has announced renewals for several popular scripted, animated, reality, and sports-focused series, giving viewers plenty to look forward to.

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Remains One of Netflix’s Most-Watched Series

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“The Lincoln Lawyer” has been one of Netflix’s most consistent performers since its debut.

According to Deadline, the series spent 29 weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 charts across its first four seasons and generated 171 million views since 2023.

The show’s fourth season debuted with 9 million views during its opening weekend, up from the 7 million recorded in season 3.

That growth made “The Lincoln Lawyer” a rare streaming series that actually increased its audience as it aged.

Following news of the cancellation, series developer Ted Humphrey and co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez addressed fans in a statement.

“All good things must come to an end, but thankfully sometimes how they come to an end is up to us,” they said.

“From the very beginning, the mission was always not only to tell the story of Mickey Haller and his compatriots, but also to give that story a proper conclusion.”

According to Netflix, the show’s first four seasons contributed more than $425 million to California’s economy while employing more than 4,300 cast and crew members and filming at over 50 locations throughout Los Angeles.

Netflix Quietly Cancels Several Other Series

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“The Lincoln Lawyer” is not the only title ending in 2026.

Netflix has also quietly canceled several series, including:

“The Abandons”

“Terminator Zero”

“The Vince Staples Show”

“Pop The Balloon LIVE”

“Selling the City”

“With Love, Meghan”

“Alice In Borderland”

“Class”

“Miss Governor”

“Strip Law”

“What’s in the Box?”

“F1: The Academy”

One of the quieter cancellations involved “What’s in the Box?”, hosted by Neil Patrick Harris.

After a fan asked whether the game show would return, veteran television journalist Matt Webb Mitovich reported, according to Just Jared, “I am hearing there are no plans at this time for more episodes of the Neil Patrick Harris-hosted game show.”

Netflix also confirmed that “Alpha Males,” “Breathless,” “The Night Agent,” and “Survival of the Thickest” will conclude with upcoming seasons.

Several Fan Favorites Earn Renewals Ahead of 2027

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Despite the cancellations, Netflix has renewed several popular series.

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” will return for a third and final season. Netflix also revealed that the final season has already been filmed and will consist of four episodes.

The animated adaptation of “Devil May Cry” also secured a third and final season.

Showrunner Adi Shankar explained the long-term vision behind the project.

“For those of you who have been paying attention to the episode names, I have been showing you the structure the entire time,” Shankar said.

“This was always Dante’s Divine Comedy with guns and a red coat.”

He added, “Season 1 was Inferno. Season 2 was Purgatorio. Season 3 will be Paradiso.”

Netflix Expands Reality TV and Sports Programming

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Netflix also announced the return of several unscripted and sports-focused hits.

“Love is Blind” will return for season 11, with the next installment set in Boston.

Meanwhile, the Patrick Mahomes-produced “Quarterback” has secured a third season and will follow Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward, and veteran Joe Flacco.

The new season premieres July 14.

Elsewhere, “Running Point” earned a season 3 renewal just weeks after season 2 premiered.

“My Life with the Walter Boys” also received an early season 4 renewal before season 3 has even aired.

Showrunner Melanie Halsall celebrated the announcement in a statement.

“Our characters continue to grow and evolve, and we have so many delicious, romantic, sexy and messy stories to tell,” Halsall said.