NFL Legend Tom Brady Celebrates His Son’s Milestone Achievement

NFL superstar Tom Brady is the father of a high school graduate.

In 2007, he and his ex-partner, Bridget Moynahan, welcomed their son, Jack. This year, the teenager graduated, making his parents incredibly proud.

In a recent update, Tom Brady proudly shared a family photo at Jack’s graduation. Fans went wild for the new photo, gushing over how grown-up the children are now.

Tom Brady Honors His Son Jack in an Emotional Post

Tom Brady is the father of three children. But since Jack is the oldest, he watched his first child graduate from high school.

“One of the proudest days of my life, watching Jack walk across the stage, and graduate into the next chapter of what’s already an impressive life. You are an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend amongst many other things,” Brady penned an emotional Instagram post.

Though the football player and Bridget Moynahan split before Jack’s birth, they both showed up to support him. In one photo, the exes proudly stood with their son between them. Brady and Moynahan also appeared together in group family photos to celebrate the occasion.

“What makes me happiest is knowing who you are when no one is watching,” the NFL star continued. “The way you show up for your friends. The way you check on people having a hard day. The love you give our family, and the fact that you still let me win in 1v1 every once in a while.”

“This isn’t an ending. It’s a starting line. Whatever you chase next we know you’ll find success in. Take the risks. Be kind. Be yourself. And know your family and friends are always right behind you cheering the loudest because you do the same for everybody else! We love you ❤️❤️❤️” Brady concluded the post.

The photos revealed that Jack had an elaborate graduation party with a full menu, including shrimp cocktail and prime rib. Tom Brady certainly went all out for his oldest child’s achievement.

Fans and loved ones flooded the comments with kind congratulatory messages. Some wondered whether Jack planned to follow his famous father’s footsteps.

In August 2025, Jack celebrated his 18th birthday. His father attached several photos from Jack’s childhood, including many of him and his younger half-siblings. Tom Brady shares his younger children, Benjamin and Vivian, with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

“From little steps to big dreams, happy birthday Jack,” Tom Brady shared on Instagram last summer. “You’ve always shown grace, courage, love and kindness since God blessed us with your arrival. I’m so proud of the man you are! Welcome to adulthood, it comes with higher credit card limits, bigger bills, and no curfew… OK maybe not all at once!”

“There is a saying that a dad’s heart soars with his children’s happiness, not with his own…truer words could not be spoken. We love you so much and I know this will be your best year yet,” Brady wrote.

Fans look forward to seeing what Tom Brady’s oldest son achieves in this next chapter of life.