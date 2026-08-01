Milania Giudice’s Late Friend’s Twin Sister Shares Emotional Tribute After Tragic Passing at 20

Milania Giudice is continuing to mourn the heartbreaking loss of her close childhood friend, Victoria Zardoya, as Victoria’s twin sister has shared an emotional tribute following her death.

On Friday, July 31, Alexandra Zardoya broke her silence in a lengthy Instagram post, remembering her twin sister after Victoria died at age 20 following a fatal accident in Florida.

All about the Heartbreaking Post

“Victoria, I can’t believe this is real life. Tears are falling down my cheeks as I type every word,” Alexandra began. “My twin sister, my other half, we were in the womb together, and ever since then we have been inseparable. You are the only person in this world who truly understood every single part of me. You truly were a light in everyone’s life, especially mine. … You were everything and more to me.”

Alexandra reflected on the lifelong bond the sisters shared, saying she is still struggling to accept the loss.

“I still believe this is just a bad dream, and any second now I’ll wake up to you right next to me in my bed while we watch Vanderpump Rules together,” she wrote. “Everything reminds me of you. I don’t know what I am going to do without you by my side. The bond between us was more than just sharing a birthday or DNA. We shared a life, a heart, a soul and a love unlike anything I will ever experience again. Half of my heart will forever be broken. It was always supposed to be me and you till the end, Vic.”

She went on to celebrate Victoria’s personality, describing her as someone who brought joy to everyone around her.

“You didn’t deserve to go so soon,” Alexandra wrote. “You were so intelligent, caring, and endlessly empathetic. You made everything fun and everyone laugh until they couldn’t breathe. Your sense of humor was unmatched. You really were the funniest person I knew. One of the things I admired most about you was how you lived every day in the moment and were unapologetically yourself.”

Alexandra also revealed that Victoria chose to be an organ donor, saying her final act reflected the compassionate person she had always been.

“Your choice to be an organ donor reflects exactly who you were. Because of your selfless choice eight people will have a second chance at life,” she shared. “You are a hero, Victoria. I promise to make you proud and live out your name everyday of my life.”

Milania Mourns Her Friend

Milania, the daughter of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, reposted Alexandra’s tribute to her Instagram Story, offering another glimpse at how deeply Victoria’s death has affected those closest to her.

The Giudice family first shared news of Victoria’s passing on July 27. Milania posted childhood photos of the pair alongside messages about grief, including one that read, “Now I have to remember you for longer than I knew you.”

Joe Giudice, who said Victoria had become part of their family after years of being neighbors, also paid tribute.

“There are no words for this kind of pain,” he wrote. “Victoria, you were like a daughter to me. I watched you grow up with my daughter Milania. We were neighbors for years, and you became part of our family. I can’t believe you’re gone.”

He concluded by reminding others how quickly life can change.

“To think that a simple fall while just being young and having fun could take such a beautiful life is heartbreaking. You were only 20 years old, with your whole future ahead of you. Life is so fragile. In one moment, everything can change. Please don’t take a single day or the people you love for granted.”