Milania Giudice Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Best Friend: ‘Every Chapter of My Life Has Your Name in It’

Milania Giudice is remembering the little girl who grew up two houses away and became the sister she chose. The 20-year-old daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shared a deeply personal tribute to her late best friend, Victoria Zardoya, on Saturday, Aug. 1. Victoria died at 20 after suffering devastating injuries in a fall at Egmont Key in Florida.

Milania Giudice Says Victoria Will Remain in ‘Every Chapter’ of Her Life

“My Victoria,” Milania began her Instagram message. “My best friend. My sister. My soulmate. My partner in crime.”

Alongside a childhood photograph of Victoria, Milania described the disorienting reality of losing someone who had been part of nearly every stage of her life.

“There are no words in any language that could ever describe losing you. I still wait for your name to pop up on my phone, I still expect to hear your laugh, and I still catch myself wanting to tell you something. My heart keeps forgetting what my mind already knows,” she wrote.

Milania added, “But one thing I know for sure is that every chapter of my life has your name in it.”

Milania and Victoria Became Friends at Age 4

@milaniagiudice321 my life will forever never be the same without you🖤 @victoria ♬ original sound – user11183909019

The two met when they were 4 years old and later attended Cedar Hill Elementary School together. Milania recalled growing up on Indian Lane, where their homes were separated by only a few doors.

Victoria’s twin sister, Alexandra Zardoya, and their friend Stephanie completed the childhood group Milania affectionately called “the girls.”

Milania said she and Victoria were usually the ones causing trouble while Alexandra watched the chaos unfold. She also reflected on the twins’ irreplaceable connection, describing them as two parts of the same soul.

“We had too many plans, too many dreams, and too much life left to live together,” Milania wrote.

Alexandra previously called Victoria “my twin sister, my other half” in her own emotional tribute.

Victoria Zardoya’s Organ Donation Will Help Eight People

Getty Milania Giudice

One day before sharing her written tribute, Milania posted an emotional TikTok while Victoria’s hospital room was being cleared.

“They are packing up Victoria’s hospital room. She just went in; she’s saving eight people’s lives [via organ donation],” she said, according to Us Weekly.

Milania remained at her friend’s bedside for nearly a week. Her mother, Teresa Giudice, later praised her for sleeping in a chair as she waited beside Victoria.

“I would sleep in a chair next to her forever,” Milania responded.

Victoria’s aunt, The Marías singer María Zardoya, said the 20-year-old would give the gift of life to eight recipients.

A representative for the Manatee County Medical Examiner’s Office also said Victoria’s autopsy had been delayed because she was an organ donor, as reported by US Sun. “Through your organ donation, you are saving 8 lives and giving other families more time with the people they love,” Milania wrote on Saturday.

What Happened to Victoria Zardoya at Egmont Key?

Victoria suffered fatal injuries while exploring the historic Fort Dade ruins on Egmont Key on July 24, as reported by Fox News. Friends initially believed she had fallen one level before discovering the drop was considerably farther, according to People. Some stayed with Victoria while others called 911 and used flares to guide emergency crews to the island.

Paramedics transported her from Egmont Key by boat before a medical helicopter flew her to a hospital. The precise circumstances of the fall remain unclear.

Milania ended her tribute with a promise to remain close to Alexandra and Victoria’s family.

“Forever my best friend. Forever my sister. Forever my Victoria,” she wrote.