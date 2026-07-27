Milania Giudice, 20, Mourns Childhood Friend After Tragic Accident — Our Hearts Go Out

Victoria Zardoya, 20, a childhood friend of Milania Giudice, whom Joe Giudice considered a second daughter, sadly passed away on Friday, July 24, in a tragic, freak accident, Us Weekly reported.

To honor Victoria, members of the Giudice family, including Milania, Gia, Audriana, Teresa, and Joe, paid tribute to their loved one on Instagram.

Milania, 20, grew up with Victoria as her neighbor in New Jersey. The two later attended the University of Tampa together. To honor her friend, the Bravo star shared photos from their childhood on her Instagram Story. Milania also put her sorrow into words by sharing two thoughtful quotes.

“Lowkey hate nostalgia because what do you mean I can never go back,” Milania shared on her Stories.

“Now I have to remember you for longer than I have known you,” she added.

Giudice Family Honors Late Family Friend Victoria Zardoya

Milania’s dad, Joe, honored Victoria with an emotional message on his Instagram. “You were like a daughter to me,” the Giudice patriarch wrote.

“I watched you grow up with my daughter Milania,” he added. “We were neighbors for years, and you became part of our family. I can’t believe you’re gone. To think that a simple fall while just being young and having fun could take such a beautiful life is heartbreaking. You were only 20 years old, with your whole future ahead of you.”

Teresa shared tribute to Victoria as well by commenting under Joe’s post. “Forever in our hearts ❤️,” the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star wrote.

Gia, 25, the eldest of the Giudice sisters, also paid tribute to Victoria.

“our beautiful angel 🕊️❤️,” she wrote in her dad’s comments, adding, “rest easy my sweet angel ♥️🪽.”

Audriana, 16, shared her peace for Victoria on her Instagram Story. Along with throwback family photos from their childhood, Audriana described Victoria as having “one of the most beautiful souls.”

How did Victoria Zardoya Pass Away?

“You will always be in our hearts Victoria ❤️ There are no words that can make sense of this. You were truly one of the most beautiful souls inside and out. You weren’t just a close friend but you were part of our family and I’ll always be grateful that I got to grow up with you,” Audriana wrote.

“This doesn’t feel real and I don’t think it ever will. You had so much life left to live,” she continued. “Thank you for every laugh and every memory. Rest in peace beautiful girl. You will be loved and missed forever 🤍🪽.”

According to The Tab, Victoria studied finance and was on track to graduate at UTampa in 2028. While back home in New Jersey, Victoria worked as a nanny.

Victoria passed away in Florida over the weekend after a trip with her friends turned fatal. The Tab reported that while exploring the ruins of an old fort on Egmont Key in Tampa Bay, Victoria accidentally fell. She later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.