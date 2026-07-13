Bikini-Clad Milania Giudice, 20, Stuns in Beach Day Photos with New Boyfriend Jessier Soriano

Milania Giudice, the second youngest of the Giudice sisters, celebrated her boyfriend Jessier Soriano’s birthday with a bikini-clad Instagram post.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s tribute for Jessier included photos of them sunbathing at the beach, where the couple packed on the PDA for an adorable snap.

Milania’s bright red bikini was a gorgeous complement to her newly dyed red hair, which she debuted on Instagram in July.

In the caption of their beach day pics, the reality star wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for Jessier, thanking him for always having her back.

Milania Giudice Celebrates Boyfriend Jessier Soriano

“Happy Birthday to my favorite person 🤍🎉. Thank you for always being so patient with me, putting up with all my craziness, and loving me through everything. You’re genuinely such a good person with the biggest heart, and I’m so lucky to have you. I hope this year brings you everything you deserve because nobody deserves it more. Happy Birthday, Jessier. I love you always. ❤️🥳,” Milania wrote.

Jessier responded to Milania in the comments, writing, “My beautiful angel. ill always be by your side no matter what. I love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Milania’s new romance might have shocked her fans, but that didn’t stop them from showing their support for her relationship.

“stoppp i love this for you!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan commented.

“MILANIA!! Looking cute and happy,” added another.

“Beautiful couple !!!” a third fan agreed.

One week before launching her new relationship on Instagram, Milania shared a series of TikTok videos with Jessier by her side. Under one clip, the Bravo star confirmed Jessier was her boyfriend after a fan asked if he was her “man.”

The 20-year-old’s budding romance comes on the heels of her May 14 arrest.

News of the “RHONJ” star being arrested for assault broke headlines on June 11, almost one month after she was arrested.

Milania Giudice Arrested for Assault

According to a police report obtained by Page Six, the Montville Police Department in New Jersey arrested Milania for “throwing food [and] candles” during a “domestic violence dispute” at the home of her mom, Teresa Giudice, and her stepdad, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The police report claimed that Milania’s sister, Gabriella Giudice, reported the incident to 911 in the early evening and said her “sister [was] acting erratically.”

Milania was charged with one count of assault, Page Six reported. She entered a not guilty plea and is due back in court on July 14.

Following her arrest, Milania shed light on her side of the story in a now-deleted TikTok video, where she took accountability for the arrest and alleged incident.

“It is what it is. [Expletive] happens in life, and it is what it is. You gotta learn from it and be a better person,” she said, PEOPLE reported.

“I was just not in a good area of my life. It happened. I’ve been through a lot in life, and some other stuff happened to me. Just because you guys think you know what happens in my life, you just really don’t,” Milania added. “That’s all I have to say for tonight.”