Lisa Barlow Opens Up About Supporting Mary Cosby After Son’s Passing

Lisa Barlow is opening up about one of the most emotional experiences she’s shared with fellow “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “Reality Checked,” Barlow reflected on supporting Cosby following the passing of her son, Robert Cosby Jr., earlier this year. Speaking with compassion, Barlow described witnessing her friend navigate an unimaginable loss and shared how deeply the experience affected everyone around her.

Robert Jr. passed away in February at the age of 23 after a years-long battle with addiction. His passing came just days before filming began on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Lisa Barlow Reflects on Standing Beside Mary Cosby

Barlow became emotional while recalling the difficult period.

“I think it was the hardest thing to experience,” she said.

She went on to explain that filming had just begun when the tragedy unfolded, making the situation especially difficult for everyone involved.

“I mean, it’s a bonding moment for sure, but having Mary lose her son literally the night before we started filming. The night before, and it was, you know, I just cried all night and, you know, Mary’s handled things so incredibly well,” Barlow said. “I think when you have such a strong relationship with God, it can get you through anything.”

Barlow also shared that attending Robert Jr.’s memorial service left a lasting impression on her.

She called it “probably the most beautiful experience.”

Reflecting further, she added, “Experiencing Robert Sr. in that capacity, Mary, and like, you know, being there with her through that, I think, was so bonding, and yeah. It was the most devastating thing that could ever happen to a mother.”

Rather than focusing on the cameras, Barlow’s comments centered on Cosby’s resilience and the strength she witnessed throughout an incredibly painful time.

Mary Cosby Has Spoken Openly About Her Son’s Struggles

Before Robert Jr.’s passing, Cosby had spoken candidly on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” about her son’s struggles with addiction and her hopes that he would continue moving toward recovery.

Following his passing in February, Bravo fans and fellow cast members shared an outpouring of support for Cosby, with many expressing their condolences as she grieved the loss of her only child.

Barlow’s latest comments offer another glimpse into the close friendships that exist behind the scenes of the series, particularly during life’s most difficult moments.

The conversation came as Barlow promoted “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” but she took time to reflect on what mattered most: being there for a friend during an unimaginable tragedy.

As “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” prepares to return for a new season later this year, Barlow’s remarks serve as a reminder that, beyond the drama viewers see on screen, the cast has also experienced profound moments of heartbreak together.

Season 7 is expected to air this fall. Bravo has yet to announce the official full cast lineup but both Barlow and Crosby are confirmed snowflake holders.