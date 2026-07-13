Who Got Eliminated on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ 2026 Tonight? Premiere Results

It was Night 1 of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” on ABC tonight. The search for the next pro dancer on “DWTS” began, as one of these 12 up-and-coming dancers will earn a spot as a pro dancer for “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35 in Fall 2026. Guest judge and mentor Derek Hough put them to the test of learning jive and samba techniques, and the weakest pairing was sent home. So, who got eliminated on “DWTS: The Next Pro” 2026 tonight? Find out the series premiere results from tonight below in our “Dancing With the Stars” spoilers.

Premiere Night on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

This was going to be an interesting night, as no one truly knew what was going to happen. ABC was riding the coattails of a successful Season 34, so they gave us this spinoff this summer. Now, Season 34 Mirrorball Champion Robert Irwin will host, and three-time Mirrorball Champion Mark Ballas and his mother, ballroom legend Shirley “The Queen of Latin” Ballas, will serve as judges. Each week, a “DWTS” pro will return to serve as a mentor/guest judge for the dancers.

After all is said and done tonight, two dancers will be eliminated, and their hopes of being named the next “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer will come to an end. So, which dancers will be eliminated tonight on “DWTS: The Next Pro” Season 1? Find out below with our “DWTS” results.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 13 Live Results – Premiere

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Here We Go

The premiere has started. The dancers are in place, and Robert Irwin has arrived. We are in Australia for this taping. We will provide updates as tonight’s episode airs, so keep refreshing this page for the latest results!

8:14 p.m. – For this first night, the dancers are paired up. The guys will perform a jive, and the girls will perform a samba. Derek will choreograph a side-by-side part, and they will each have a 30-second solo, which they will choreograph themselves. In the end, one girl and one guy will be eliminated tonight!

8:23 p.m. – Derek taught them their choreography. He then came back to check out their solos. He said the ladies were strong, but the guys were underwhelming. The guys have to step it up.

8:36 p.m. – The performances have started. Tristen & Erik and AJ & Jake have performed. Derek said better than in rehearsals.

8:43 p.m. – Two more performances (Benji & Allen and Natalie & Selena). The judges said Benji & Allen were the best male pairing.

8:54 p.m. – The pairings have all danced now. The judges will discuss, and the results will be coming soon!

Results on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

The judges have discussed. The dancers are back in front of the judges. Derek wishes them luck for the rest of the season. The dancers in jeopardy of going home tonight are:

Women: Briar and Natalie

Briar and Natalie Men: Tristen and Jake

The judges conferred, and the two dancers eliminated tonight on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” are Briar and Jake!

Disney Briar Nolet, Jake Monreal

What do you think of the results tonight?