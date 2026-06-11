Mark Ballas Publicly Announces His Next Broadway Performance

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Mark Ballas just publicly shared an exciting announcement with fans. After a wildly popular run in “Chicago” this spring, he’s headed back to Broadway.

The entertainer confirmed the news in a hilarious Instagram post on the morning of June 11. See what’s next for the DWTS champion and when fans can expect to see him on stage again.

Mark Ballas Teases His Upcoming Broadway Performances

After a record-breaking run on Broadway as Billy Flynn in “Chicago,” Mark Ballas has exciting news to share with fans. He’s having another run in the role and couldn’t be happier. The professional dancer broke the news on social media, much to fans’ delight.

“Announcement Loading 📣” the professional dancer captioned an Instagram post. “July 20th – Aug 16th. Get Your Tickets Now 🎟️”

“Announcement loading… I know I made you wait. My bad,” Mark wrote over the video as he danced around his Mirrorball trophies.

“I’m coming back to ‘Chicago’ baby!!! 4 weeks only,” the text continued, revealing the dancer in his iconic costume from the show. The text revealed the official show dates before cutting to the official “Chicago” poster with Mark Ballas on it.

“Billy’s back on Broadway baby!!” Mark added the final words.

Right away, fans and colleagues flooded the comment section to congratulate Mark Ballas. Many expressed interest in seeing him perform, especially if they missed him during his first run.

“Yayyy!! You owned that stage!!😍” Rylee Arnold’s mother, Mindy, wrote in the comments.

“Amazing!!!!!!” DWTS pro Jenna Johnson added.

Mark Ballas’ Family Gushed Over His First ‘Chicago’ Run

Mark Ballas’ family loves seeing him perform onstage. However, no one was prouder of him than his mother, “Strictly Come Dancing” judge Shirley Ballas.

“Mum and Nanny are beyond proud @markballas@chicagomusical 🥹 … congratulations on an outstanding performance,” Shirley penned a sweet Instagram post during the first run. “Witnessing you get back on that Broadway stage brought me to tears and seeing Nanny smiling throughout was just the best. We’re truly blessed and are ready to watch you shine all again tonight. We love you, Mark. 🫶🏼 x”

In the comments, Shirley thanked her own mother for supporting Mark’s career from the start.

“For many years it was his Nan (my mum) who took him every week to dance lessons and stage school,” the “Strictly Come Dancing” judge continued. “This was a special moment they both relived the train journey, the long Saturdays, all the auditions his gratitude was overwhelming for other people’s sacrifices to help him. But most of all his nanny. That’s beautiful. ❤️👏👏👏👏👏”

The Professional Dancer Has Another Dream Role in Mind

Mark Ballas feels absolutely thrilled to step back into the role of Billy Flynn. However, he has another dream Broadway role in mind.

The 40-year-old has loved Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” for years. More than anything, Mark Ballas would love to star in the show as Alexander Hamilton. He occasionally posts videos of himself in the iconic Hamilton costume, rapping lyrics from the show.

Until “Hamilton” calls, the performer will have his hands full with his grand “Chicago” return.

Mark Ballas and his mother, Shirley Ballas, judge “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,” arriving on ABC on Monday, July 13. DWTS season 35 begins this September.