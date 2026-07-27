Heather Rae El Moussa Reflects on Home Burglary

Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on the frightening burglary that shook her family earlier this summer and revealed it has permanently changed the way she approaches social media.

Nearly two months after her California home was broken into while she and husband Tarek El Moussa were away on vacation with their children, the “Selling Sunset” star admitted she has become much more careful about what she shares online.

Heather Speaks Out After the Scary Incident

Speaking exclusively to E! News at the KARMA Automotive Celebration in Los Angeles on July 25, Heather explained that balancing her public career with her family’s privacy has become even more challenging following the incident.

“It’s hard because my life is out there,” Heather said. “I’m on a reality show and I’ve been sharing my life for so long. And you want to share your life, and especially I want people to follow along the journey.”

Now, however, she says she has learned from the experience.

“It’s definitely made me cautious and made me nervous,” the 38-year-old continued. “You don’t think it’s going to happen to you, and it does. And it was really devastating.”

Heather shares 3-year-old son Tristan with Tarek. Together, they also raise Tarek’s two children, Taylor, 15, and Brayden, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.

The burglary occurred while the family was away on vacation earlier this summer.

According to the Newport Beach Police Department, the break-in happened sometime between the morning of June 6 and the evening of June 8.

Police said unknown suspects entered the backyard of the property before shattering a rear sliding glass door to gain access to the home.

Authorities said the intruders targeted the primary bedroom.

“Inside the residence, the suspects ransacked the primary bedroom closet before fleeing through the backyard, along the side of the house and out the front yard,” police said at the time.

The Couple Released a Statement at the Time

Shortly after news of the burglary became public, the HGTV couple addressed the ordeal in a joint Instagram statement, sharing just how deeply the experience affected their family.

“Our home has always been our sanctuary, the place where Tarek and I raise and protect our babies, love our family and find peace,” they wrote. “Having that space violated has been deeply unsettling, but we are profoundly grateful that our family is safe.”

Although no injuries were reported, the couple explained that some of the stolen items held tremendous sentimental value.

“While material things can be replaced, our hearts are broken over the irreplaceable family heirlooms and special memories that were taken from us,” they continued.

The couple also shared that they were taking steps to better secure their home moving forward.

“We are taking every precaution to protect our home moving forward, and we are grateful to law enforcement for their swift response and diligent work,” they wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. Your kindness means more than we can say as we work to restore peace to our home.”

Now, weeks later, Heather says the experience has become an important reminder that even public figures have to think carefully about what they share online.

While she still enjoys giving fans a glimpse into her life, the burglary has changed her perspective, making her more mindful about posting her family’s whereabouts in real time as she prioritizes their safety above everything else.