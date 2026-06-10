Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa’s Newport Beach Home Burglarized During Family Vacation (REPORT)

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa are reportedly facing an upsetting situation after their Newport Beach, California, home was allegedly burglarized while the family was away on vacation.

The Incident Reportedly Occurred During Their Vacation

According to TMZ, police responded to the HGTV couple’s residence on Monday evening after receiving a report of a break-in.

Authorities were called to the property at approximately 5:40 p.m. local time.

At the time of the incident, Tarek and Heather were reportedly out of the country enjoying a family getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Sources told the outlet that multiple high-value items were taken from the home.

However, officials have not publicly confirmed exactly what was stolen or the total value of the missing property.

Before details of the reported burglary emerged, Heather shared a concerning message with followers on Instagram that hinted something serious had happened.

Heather Gave a Cryptic Statement on Her Instagram Stories

“Disgusted by some of the cruel heartless people in this world,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

She continued, “Tarek and I feel violated and to be honest really sad. Taking a break for a few days and will back to explain soon We are safe & the kids are safe. ❤️”

The message immediately sparked concern among fans, many of whom wondered what had prompted the reality star’s emotional post.

Just one day earlier, Heather had been documenting the family’s vacation adventures on social media.

The former “Selling Sunset” star shared videos from the start of their trip, giving followers a glimpse at their early morning airport journey and flight to Mexico.

The family traveled with the couple’s son, Tristan, 3, along with Tarek’s two children from his previous marriage to fellow HGTV personality Christina Haack — daughter Taylor, 15, and son Brayden, 10.

The Couple Has Been Sharing Vacation Posts

Heather also posted moments from their semi-private flight, including a candid update about Tristan struggling with his ears during the trip.

The videos later showed the family’s arrival at their luxury resort destination.

Fans flooded the comments section with positive messages about the vacation, praising the blended family’s time together and wishing them a fun getaway.

The reported burglary has now cast a shadow over what appeared to be a relaxing family trip.

Tarek has become one of HGTV’s most recognizable stars thanks to his success on shows including “Flip or Flop” and several home renovation series.

Heather first gained widespread attention as a cast member on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” before later joining her husband on HGTV’s “The Flipping El Moussas.”

The couple married in 2021 and have frequently shared details of their family life, home projects, and travels with fans through television and social media.

While neither Tarek nor Heather has publicly disclosed additional details about the incident, Heather’s statement suggests the experience has been deeply upsetting for the family.

For now, the couple appears focused on their loved ones and processing what happened.

As the investigation continues, fans are sending support to the family and hoping authorities can determine what was taken and who may be responsible for the reported break-in.