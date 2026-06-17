Heather El Moussa Expresses Gratitude After Frightening Burglary Incident

“Selling Sunset” alum Heather El Moussa is expressing gratitude for her blended family.

Her most recent Instagram post comes in the days after someone burglarized her Newport Beach home while she and the family were on vacation. Despite the emotional turmoil and devastation the incident brought on, the HGTV stars remain resilient.

Tarek & Heather El Moussa Focus on Love and Family After the Burglary

On June 10, TMZ reported that Tarek and Heather El Moussa’s Newport Beach home was broken into while they were away. Afterward, the couple broke their silence, noting that “Our home has always been our sanctuary, the place where Tarek and I raise and protect our babies, love our family and find peace. Having that space violated has been deeply unsettling, but we are profoundly grateful that our family is safe.”

Now, the El Moussa family is moving past the incident. In fact, they’re expressing gratitude for the love and relationships they’ve built in their blended family.

“Building a lifetime of ‘remember when’ with our favorite people 🫶🏼” Heather shared in a new Instagram update, attaching many photos. “My entire heart in a series of photos. Time moves so fast, but nothing beats the feeling of seeing our big family [all together]. These memories are my greatest treasure.”

Fans appreciated the positive message, especially on the heels of the El Moussa family’s misfortune. Several of the photos feature Tarek and Heather’s young son, Tristan Jay.

“Family time is precious. Make those memories😍” one kind Instagram user wrote.

“Seriously the best feeling 💖💖💖 you are all so blessed can’t wait [to] see you back on ‘Selling Sunset’ 🌇” another noted.

The HGTV Star Plans Her ‘Selling Sunset’ Comeback

Heather Rae Young was a staple on “Selling Sunset” for the first several seasons. She eventually met and married HGTV star, Tarek El Moussa, and moved to his network. After a lengthy absence, Heather has confirmed she will appear in “Selling Sunset” season 10.

“See you on Sunset. 🎥” the 38-year-old shared a teaser on Instagram. In the clip, pulls out a phone and confidently says, “Jason, it’s time” before walking into the Oppenheim Group office.

It’s not yet certain how much of a role Heather El Moussa will play in Season 10. However, fans are excited to see her return, especially after the exit of multiple cast members.

During her absence, the designer believes she has undergone significant personal growth.

“I’ve become a mom, a wife, a business owner, and I finally feel secure enough in who I am to walk back into that world and not lose myself in it,” Heather shared in an official Netflix press release. “I’m calmer, more grounded, less reactive. I know what I want, and I’m not afraid to say it.”

Heather El Moussa also stars in “The Flip Off” alongside her husband, Tarek, and his ex-wife, Christina Haack. The competition show will get a second season on HGTV sometime soon. Fans can follow the reality star online to keep up with her latest projects and filming.