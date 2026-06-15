HGTV’s Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Share Update After Scary Break-In

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa shared a new update after their home was burglarized. The HGTV stars thanked fans for their support and explained how they have been getting back to their routine following the break-in.

On June 14, both Tarek and Heather Rae shared a brief message to fans on their Instagram Stories.

“Thank you again to everyone that has reached out for support & love,” they wrote in the message. “It didn’t go unnoticed.”

The couple continued, “So sorry if we haven’t responded to them all.”

“We are continuing to get back to our normal routine & prioritize our [family’s] safety,” they shared.

In an earlier slide on her Instagram Stories, Heather shared a photo of her sitting with their son Tristan on the floor.

“Home is still our sanctuary,” she wrote.

The HGTV star added, “Some snuggle time to recharge our batteries for the week ahead.”

Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa’s Home Was Burglarized While They Vacationed

The couple’s home was broken into while they were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas last week.

On June 12, the couple shared a statement on Instagram explaining what happened.

“Our home has always been our sanctuary, the place where Tarek and I raise and protect our babies, love our family and find peace,” they wrote. “Having that space violated has been deeply unsettling, but we are profoundly grateful that our family is safe.”

They continued, “While material things can be replaced, our hearts are broken over the irreplaceable family heirlooms and special memories that were taken from us.”

“We are taking every precaution to protect our home moving forward, and we are grateful to law enforcement for their swift response and diligent work,” they noted. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support.”

“Your kindness means more than we can say as we work to restore peace to our home,” the HGTV stars added.

The Newport Beach Police Department told People that “unknown suspects accessed the backyard of the property and shattered a rear sliding glass door to get into the house.”

“Inside the residence, the suspects ransacked the primary bedroom closet before fleeing through the backyard, along the side of the house and out the front yard,” officials added.

Fans shared an outpouring of support on the couple’s social media posts, with one writing: “Dear @therealtarekelmoussa and @theheatherraeelmoussa — am so very sorry to learn that your home was burglarized. God bless you and protect you both and your family.”

Another fan noted, “So sorry to hear of the break-in! That is scary. You’ll probably need to hire a couple of house sitters to stay at your house when you guys are out of town from here on out — for your peace of mind and protection of your home.”

Other fans, however, advised the couple to be more cautious about advertising when they are away from their home.

“Stop posting your vacations on social media real-time!! Burglars watch your feed to see when you will not be home,” one person commented.

Another fan advised, “Maybe start posting vacation videos AFTER you return home. Not good to let viewers know that you’re gone!”