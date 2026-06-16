Jonathan Knight Opens Up About What Makes Time Away From Home So Difficult

New Kids on the Block and HGTV star Jonathan Knight has been spending plenty of time on the road lately, but being away from home isn’t always easy. The “Crashers” star opened up about the unique challenge that makes extended trips difficult — and why leaving his beloved farm behind isn’t as simple as it sounds.

Jonathan Knight Shares Unique Challenge With Being Away From the Farm

In a June 2026 interview with Country Living, Knight shared some of the challenges of being on the road. Between the “New Kids on the Block: The Right Stuff” Las Vegas residency picking up again on June 19 and filming HGTV’s “Crashers,” he’s been very busy.

When asked what he has on his schedule after the NKOTB residency, he shared, “I get home in July for four weeks, then I have some more HGTV stuff coming up that will take me through August and September, and then back to Vegas in October.”

Knight revealed, “I’ve been home for four days since March, but I’m working and love it.”

While he’s been away from home for so long, his husband Harley has been taking care of the farm.

“I think he’ll come out to Vegas, but it’s hard for us having 10 acres of land and goats, horses, ducks, chickens and the dog,” Knight shared. “You can find a dog-sitter, but it’s really hard to find a goat-sitter.”

Watch: Jonathan Knight Smitten by Baby Goats on HGTV’s ‘Crashers’

On June 15, the HGTV Instagram account shared a clip from the new “Crashers” episode airing that evening, showing Knight thrilled to check out the homeowners’ goats.

“Come for renovation, stay for the baby goats. #Crashers is all-new tonight at 10|9c 🐐,” the caption noted.

When the homeowners tell him they “have fainting goats and chickens,” Knight is thrilled “Do you see these goosebumps? I have fainting goats!” he shares.

The HGTV star wastes no time checking out the goats and even shares a snuggle with the sweetest baby goat.

Fans flooded the comments section after seeing the “Crashers” star spend time with the animals.

“Did @jonathanrknight really stay only 72 hours?” one fan asked. “Because with those cuties around I don’t think it’s possible for him not to spend more time just to stay with the goats reminding him of home. Must have been hard to take him away 😁💜.”

Another fan wondered, “You snuck a baby goat home in your suitcase didn’t you.”

“Make sure you count all your goats! @jonathanrknight may take one,” another fan warned.

Others wrote, “This is the @jonathanrknight we know and love! Baby goats!” and “Awww! Cute Kid with cute kids! Can’t blame them. I also almost faint when I see @jonathanrknight 🐐.”

“They are absolutely adorable! Those eyes and bouncy jumps could melt anyone’s heart,” one fan shared.

Some fans were won over by the former “Farmhouse Fixer” host’s sweet interaction with the goats. “I love Jon’s enthusiasm when he’s in his element,” one fan wrote. “I love seeing his love for everything. 😍🫠”