PHOTOS: Chip & Joanna Gaines List 3 Iconic ‘Fixer Upper’ Properties for Sale

Chip and Joanna Gaines are saying goodbye to three iconic properties from their beloved series, “Fixer Upper.”

The Waco, Texas, based couple and their realty group announced that three beloved properties have recently been listed for sale: The Castle, the Gristmill, and the Hillcrest Estate.

Chip and Joanna List 3 Properties

HGTV’s favorite couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, launched their own real estate company in 2007, Magnolia Realty. Nearly 20 years later, the company announced the future sale of three Gaines owned estates.

“Chip and Jo feel honored to have had the opportunity to restore these iconic properties in and around Waco, and for the many years of sharing these special spaces with guests near and far,” the company shared on Monday, June 15. “As Magnolia looks ahead to new opportunities in the hospitality space, the timing feels right for these three properties to begin their next chapter.”

Fans were quick to share their reactions in the comment section, with many wishing they had the funds to purchase one of the iconic properties.

“If I had all the money I would buy the gristmill!” one follower wrote.

“Three incredible properties with such special stories,” one of the listing agents responded.

“Wow. Surprise. Surprise…I’ve seen the Gristmill. I’m guessing Joanna will be cooking at home in her new kitchen & Butler’s Pantry. A lot to keep up too with those properties,” another fan commented. “Very cool!”

“The castle is absolutely gorgeous inside! I fell in love with it during our tour,” a third lucky fan reminisced.

The Castle

The Historic Waco Castle was featured in its own spinoff series, “Fixer Upper: The Castle,” in 2022. The six episode season documented Chip and Joanna’s three-year structural and historical restoration of Cottonland Castle.

Now, the couple is ready to hand off the property — originally built in 1890 — to a new owner.

“Step into the timeless elegance of the Historic Waco Castle, where history and impeccable design intertwine, welcoming you with transitional style for everyday living and entertaining,” the listing reads. “Renowned duo Chip and Joanna Gaines—who wanted to honor the historic property by making it a home again—meticulously designed, renovated, and restored this 135-year-old gem, infusing it with warmth and inviting interiors.”

The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home, which sits on nearly an acre of land and features 6,700 square feet of living space, is currently listed for $2.7 million.

“This exquisite property showcases a seamless blend of historic grandeur and modern functionality. With gorgeous millwork, antique tile floors, and diamond-paned windows, the estate exudes a timeless charm,” the listing states. “Welcome to a world where luxury and comfort embrace, inviting you to experience the allure of the Historic Waco Castle.”

The Gristmill

The Magnolia Network owners famously transformed a 19th-century stone flour mill outside of Waco into a stunning, functional oasis. The property, which originally featured an abandoned building, became the filming location for Joanna’s cooking show, “Magnolia Table.”

“Nestled in the heart of Valley Mills, the historic Gristmill offers a rare opportunity to own a beautifully restored landmark reimagined by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Blending historic charm with elevated modern design, this one-of-a-kind property features exceptional craftsmanship, luxurious finishes, and versatile living spaces throughout,” the listing reads.

The 3,000-square-foot structure, sitting on half an acre, is for sale for $935,000.

Hillcrest Estate

The North Waco property, known as the Hillcrest Estate, was originally built in 1903. After renovating the property, Chip and Joanna operated the home as a vacation rental property.

Sitting on nearly two acres of land, the 4,600-square-foot property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

“Welcome to the beloved Hillcrest Estate, beautifully reimagined by Chip and Joanna Gaines. This extraordinary property embodies Southern charm at its finest, blending timeless character, refined updates, and thoughtful design throughout,” the listing reads.

After nine years as a luxury vacation rental, the couple has decided to list the estate for $1.7 million.