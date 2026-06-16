Teresa Giudice Posts First New Photo with Louie Ruelas in Weeks as Milania Giudice Speaks Out on TikTok

Teresa Giudice has shared her first new photo with her husband, Louie Ruelas, in weeks, as speculation continues over reported tension within their family. The new snap showed the couple dressed for an evening out. However, fans quickly took notice and began weighing in on the post amid ongoing speculation surrounding the family.

In addition, Milania Giudice has spoken out in the comments section of one of a series of TikToks. She responded to fan comments on the social media channel as she finishes up college in Florida.

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas Put on a United Front

On May 15, Teresa Giudice posted a photo with her husband, Louie Ruelas, for the first time in almost six weeks. She captioned the image “date night.”

In the pic, Giudice wore a pink dress with a halter neckline and peek-a-boo waistline. She paired it with white, sparkling heels and matching purse.

The RHONJ star’s hair was dyed blonde. She wore it in cascading waves framing her face.

Ruelas donned an all-black ensemble for his evening out. However, fans commented that Louie looked very different than the couple’s last post in May.

“What’s up with Louie?” asked one fan. A second commented, “Is Louis okay? Maybe he’s just lost weight.” Giudice did not comment on fan speculation about her husband.

This post came on the heels of an Instagram story where it appeared Giudice was sticking by her man. She posted on June 14 an image of a lion and lioness on her Instagram story.

The animals are standing in the middle of an ocean, on a small piece of land, heads together. A blurb reads, “We met because God knew we needed each other.” Teresa tagged Louis twice on the Instagram story, followed by a red heart. The post was shared from the Instagram page, “The Unshared Feelings.”

Milania Giudice Speaks Out

Drama continues to follow the Giudice family as RHONJ films for the first time in almost two years.

Per In Touch, Teresa’s daughter Milania Giudice was reportedly arrested on domestic violence charges in late May, 2026.

Details of the incident remain under wraps. Rob Shuter, who runs the Naughty But Nice Substack, speculates that the person involved in the altercation was Louie Ruelas, per insiders.

The last time Giudice posted a photo with Milania was on March 9, 2026. She was featured with her mother and sisters, Gia, Audrianna, and Gabriella, to honor International Women’s Day.

However, Milania has spoken out on TikTok. She responded to a user to asked, “Girl you gotta let us know what happened. You our only source.”

Her response? “If I want to.”

In another post, a fan asked, “What’s the tea, girl?” She answered, “Nothing.” A third video showed the teen hanging out with friends. A follower wrote, “Girl ur iconic ignore everyone,” She answered, “Don’t worry, I will.”

Reportedly, the incident occurred when cameras were shooting the newest season of RHONJ. There has been no confirmation from Bravo as to what caused Milania’s arrest, nor has the family spoken about it publicly.