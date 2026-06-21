Teresa Giudice Says She’s ‘The Queen of New Jersey’ as Family Drama Continues

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is embracing her self-proclaimed title as “The Queen of New Jersey” while ongoing family drama continues to make headlines.

The reality star shared details of a long-teased project, where her new nickname is featured front and center. The announcement comes as questions about her family relationships continue to draw public attention.

Teresa Giudice is Releasing Her Third Memoir

In a June 20 Instagram post, Teresa Giudice revealed the title of her new memoir, The Queen of New Jersey. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star accompanied the announcement with a lengthy caption and video explaining the inspiration behind the book and what readers can expect from its pages.

In its caption, Giudice wrote, “My brand-new book, The Queen of New Jersey, is officially available for pre-order right now. I can’t believe it’s been almost nine years since my last memoir. And let me tell you—a LOT has happened in those nine years.”

She continued, “I’ve gone through some of the hardest moments of my life. My divorce. Losing my father. Learning how to stand on my own after twenty years. Dating again. Finding love again. Falling in love with Louie [Ruelas], getting engaged, getting married, and having our relationship tested in some of the most public ways imaginable.”

She concluded, “I’ve spent 18 years living my life in front of cameras, but there are so many things I’ve never fully shared. In this book, I’m telling my side of the story. The lessons I’ve learned, the mistakes I’ve made, the people I’ve loved, the relationships I’ve lost, and what I’ve learned about finding happiness again.”

Teresa Giudice Put Her ‘Heart and Soul’ Into New Memoir

Getty Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Teresa Giudice added a video clip where she revealed further information about “The Queen of New Jersey.”

“I have been working on this the past year, so excited,” the video clip began.

“My third memoir, ‘The Queen of New Jersey.’ Today, pre-orders are available. So excited to share the last 10 years of my life, my journey. I put my heart and soul into it.”

“Love you guys and thank you for all your love and support,” Giudice’s message concluded.

The reality star’s family remains in the spotlight after her daughter, Milania Giudice, was detained after an alleged domestic dispute, as reported by Fox News. Police were dispatched to the family’s Montville Township home on May 14 after a disturbance was reported, according to an incident report.

“The investigation resulted in Milania Giudice being charged on a summons complaint with one count of Simple Assault, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C: 12-1a(1), a Disorderly Persons Offense,” Chief Andrew Caggiano said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

“A criminal complaint is merely an accusation,” the chief continued. “Despite this accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

Neither Teresa Giudice, her daughters, her husband, Louie Ruelas, nor Milania has shared details of the incident. However, Milania has spoken out in the comments section of her TikTok post. She responded to a user who asked, “Girl, you gotta let us know what happened. You our only source.” Her response? “If I want to.”

RHONJ is currently filming Season 15.



