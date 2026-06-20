RHONJ Alum Kathy Wakile Shares Sweet Update About Her Sister, Rosie 

Kathy Wakile departed Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” after the show’s seventh season. Naturally, this means her sister, Rosie Pierri, has not appeared since then either. Now, years later, and after talks that Wakile could return to RHONJ, she’s taken to social media to share new photos of her sister and to wish her a happy birthday.

The RHONJ alum took to her official Instagram page on June 20 to celebrate Pierri. She said in the caption, “From the big milestones to the everyday moments that become our favorite memories, what a beautiful journey it’s been.”

She continued, “Cheers to another year of laughter, love, and making memories together. Happy Birthday, My Sister. We love you.” Pierri commented on the photo, saying, “Love you, sis.”

Getty Kathy Wakile in 2014

Wakile made a cameo appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2024. During the short visit with Andy Cohen, he asked for an update on Pierri as it had been several years since she last appeared on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

She said, “She’s great. She’s great.” Cohen then asked the RHONJ alum to send his love to her sister. She responded, “I will, I will. She’ll be happy to hear that.” He added, “Love Rosie.”

Regarding Wakile’s time on RHONJ, she joined in season three as a housewife. She remained a full-time cast member through season five, becoming a friend of the show for her final two seasons.

She issued a statement to E! News in 2014 about the change in status. Wakile said, “I’m so happy to be part of the Bravo family. I have enjoyed being a RHONJ Housewife and have now agreed to terms that give me the opportunity to film the show in a way which better suits my lifestyle.”

The Bravo fan-favorite added, “I’ve been able to get to know the new girls on my terms while remaining free to focus on other great things, including the expansion of my businesses.”

She then said, “With everything in life, the key to growing and evolving is adapting to change, and what my family and close friends tell me, that is my strong suit. The most important thing is being happy, healthy, and pursuing your dreams, which I have to say is something I get to experience every day.

I am looking forward to the viewers sharing with my family and I, including my sister Rosie, in all we have been up to since last season, and thank them for the continuous support.”

Andy Cohen Addressed Kathy’s Possible Return

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As mentioned, there have been several reports that Wakile may be returning to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Her 2024 “Watch What Happens Live” appearance added to the rumors, and Cohen addressed them on his SiriusXM show.

He said, “I wanted to bring this up because I went online this morning and I saw last night on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ the doorbell rang, and Kathy Wakile showed up with cannolis. The speculation online was that it was some sort of subliminal signal or we were testing things to see how people responded to seeing her in the clubhouse as a possible return to ‘Jersey.'”

Cohen went on, “There was no intention behind her visit besides seeing an old friend. Everyone is speculating that it was kind of a soft launch to getting her back. We haven’t even started talking about next season.

We want this one to end, let it sit, and then we will get into it. But thank you. She did get a lot of love, I will tell you that. She got a lot of love.”