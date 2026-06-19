Gia Giudice Reveals What Surprised Her Most About RHONJ Season 15

The cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” may look very different in season 15, but according to Gia Giudice, the biggest surprise isn’t who’s joining the show. It’s the atmosphere surrounding it.

While Bravo has yet to announce the full cast for the upcoming season, filming is already underway, and Gia recently offered a glimpse into what viewers can expect when the franchise returns.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Gia said one aspect of the new season immediately stood out to her.

“It’s been so fun,” Gia shared. “I filmed a little bit last week, and it’s great. I mean, just the energy in the room, and just the feeling of everything is so different, especially now that everyone is good, and we’re not fighting anymore. … It’s just such a different energy and vibe going into it, which I think is making it a lot more fun. It’s honestly beautiful to see. … It’s like a breath of fresh air.”

For longtime viewers, that sentiment may come as a surprise.

For years, RHONJ revolved around deep divisions within the cast, with friendships splintering and feuds dominating nearly every group event. Last season reached a breaking point, culminating in a fractured cast and widespread speculation about the future of the franchise.

Now, according to Gia, the tone appears to have shifted.

Gia Giudice Says RHONJ Feels Different This Time Around

Gia’s comments arrive as fans continue to search for clues about what Bravo’s rebooted version of RHONJ will ultimately look like.

Although the network has not officially unveiled the complete season 15 cast, Bravo previously confirmed that Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania would return. Several newcomers have also been linked to the series as production continues.

Gia suggested that the change extends beyond the cast itself.

Rather than focusing on the tension that defined recent seasons, she described a production environment that feels lighter and more collaborative.

She also praised the newcomers for embracing the opportunity.

Beyond the improved atmosphere among the returning cast members, Gia told Us Weekly that it has been “fun to see” the new women “try hard” as they step into the world of RHONJ.

Gia Is Entering a New Chapter of Her Own

The reality star also has plenty happening outside of RHONJ.

Gia recently spoke about approaching season 2 of “Next Gen NYC” differently than she approached the show’s debut season.

“Just more with an open mind,” she said. “I was really excited to just dive deeper into my life, so I think I just approached it with my guard a little more down than I did season 1.”

She also discussed moving into her own apartment and embracing a new level of independence after spending years living at home with her family.

That personal growth, combined with the changing dynamic on RHONJ, has Gia looking ahead with optimism.

Whether season 15 ultimately delivers on that promise remains to be seen. But if Gia’s early assessment is any indication, viewers may be getting a version of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” that feels very different from the one they’ve watched in recent years.