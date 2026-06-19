‘Real Housewives’ Legend Teases Potential Return to Reality TV

Kandi Burruss departed Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2024 after joining the series in its second season. Now, over two years later, the singer and RHOA fan favorite is opening up about potentially returning to unscripted television and reveals she was recently asked back to the long-running Bravo series.

Burruss interviewed with Nick Gallo in June 2026. During the discussion, he asked the 50-year-old about her break from reality TV and if she would consider making a comeback. She said, “I walked away from ‘Housewives,’ and I haven’t been on for two seasons.”

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After that, she revealed that her “main goal” was to experiment with other projects, which she has done. Then, she stated that if she were to return, “Housewives” would make the most sense.

Kandi Burruss Was Asked Back to RHOA

Getty Kandi Burruss

Burruss continued discussing her hiatus, stating, “I did get asked to come back to ‘Housewives’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to come back right now.'” The singer then revealed that she’d been asked to participate in other reality shows, but she hasn’t felt that any of them were the right fit for her.

However, she’s not against all reality television. Burruss said she loves game shows and other competitive formats in the genre. She also alluded to being open to doing “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip,” given the short commitment. Notably, she has also appeared on “Next Gen NYC” as her daughter, Riley Burruss, is a main cast member.

She said, “Unless it’s one of those two-weekers when they do the trip and I stuff like the game shows when people are in competition. Burruss also revealed that she’s been asked to do “The Traitors,” but it didn’t align with her schedule.

Later in the clip, Burruss addressed being mentioned on season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” According to her, “Even though they be talking about me every damn week. It’s hard when people are talking about you, and you are not there to defend yourself.”

Regarding RHOA season 17, Burrus remains friends with several cast members, including Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton.

Kandi Announced Her Exit From ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ in February 2024

Getty Kandi Burruss Getty

As “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans know, the show took an extended hiatus between seasons 15 and 16 while Bravo sorted out its cast. In February 2024, Burruss spoke to Variety while on the red carpet for the Grammys, stating that she had decided not to return to the show, partly due to the long break in filming.

She said, “I’m not keeping up. I already said it, so I’ll tell you. I decided I’m not coming back this year. It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time, I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

The “No Scrubs” songwriter went on, “But it’s not just that. It’s just like, after you really have time to think, and a friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it for so long, it feels weird to think not to do it?’ So I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year.'”

Since leaving RHOA, Burruss has produced multiple Broadway plays, including “The Wiz,” “Othello,” and “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.” She also starred in “& Juliette.” On the personal front, according to PEOPLE, her divorce from Todd Tucker was finalized in March 2026.