RHOC Alum Lauri Peterson’s Daughter Ashley Zarlin Ties the Knot in Enchanting California Wedding: PHOTOS

Ashley Zarlin, the eldest daughter of former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star , tied the knot with her husband, Adam Huebner, in a stunning wedding ceremony at Sunstone Villa in Santa Ynez, California, on Saturday, June 13.

Zarlin’s wedding venue was nothing short of breathtaking, transporting guests to what felt like the French countryside. In an exclusive interview with People, Zarlin shared details behind her ethereal celebration and what it meant to have her famous mom by her side.

Ashley Zarlin Marries Adam Huebner in Dreamy California Wedding

Ashley Zarlin’s wedding to her husband Adam Huebner took place in Santa Ynez, California, but with its romantic setting and European charm, it felt as though it had been plucked straight from the French countryside.

Speaking to People, Zarlin shared that she never imagined her wedding day could be so “beautiful.”

“I think every little girl imagines what her wedding day might look like one day, but I don’t know that I ever imagined it would actually be this beautiful. More than anything, it’s a dream come true because of who I’m marrying,” she said.

She continued, “The venue, the dress, and all the details are incredible, but at the end of the day, I get to marry my best friend, and that’s what makes it so special.”

Thanks to its romantic architecture and picturesque setting, the venue needed little decoration. Still, photos and videos shared by Zarlin reveal cascading white flowers draped across the property with matching white floral arrangements on the guests’ tables. “We wanted the entire weekend to feel like an intimate dinner party,” Zarlin shared, with the outlet reporting that the couple has 120 guests.

Zarlin’s Stunning Wedding Dress

Not only was the couple’s venue dreamy, but so was Zarlin, who wore a fitted lace mermaid gown with matching sleeves by designer Lee Petra Grebenau.

“It was one of those dresses that felt perfect the moment I tried it on. The fit is unbelievable. Every detail feels intentional, from the intricate French lace to the removable lace gauntlets and dramatic overskirt,” she told People.

“I loved that it gave me that Old World, romantic feeling while still feeling modern and effortlessly beautiful. The moment I put it on, I looked in the mirror and thought, ‘Wow, I’m a bride,'” she added. Huebner wore a classic black tuxedo, but later changed into a white dinner jacket for the wedding festivities.

Zarlin’s mom, Lauri Peterson, also looked breathtaking, posing for photos next to her daughter in a blush pink dress.

Zarlin’s Stepfather, George Peterson, Walked Her Down the Aisle

Footage from the couple’s wedding day showed the bride walking down the aisle at the stunning outdoor venue, arm in arm with her stepfather, George Peterson.

As RHOC fans will remember, Zarlin’s mom married George in an intimate ceremony in their home rose garden in 2007.

In fact, Huebner proposed to Zarlin in the same rose garden her parents wed in July 2025.

Speaking to People, Zarlin shared just how important her parents were in her wedding. “I’m incredibly grateful to my parents. They’ve supported me through every chapter of my life and having them by our side as we begin this new one means more than I can put into words,” she said.

Talking about her future with Huebner, Zarlin gushed to People, “Looking ahead, I am excited for whatever comes next. Building a family, making memories, starting traditions, traveling and growing older together.”