Ramona Singer Reveals What Sets New Show Apart from ‘Real Housewives’

Ramona Singer insists she’s a new woman.

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star is opening up about her upcoming reality series, “The Golden Life.” The show reunites Singer with fellow former RHONY stars Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Kelly Bensimon, taking them from Bravo over to E!.

The 10-episode first season will see the women head to Palm Beach, Florida for a “fresh” start. “With their signature humor and non-stop hijinks, the series will follow the group as they navigate dating, family, and career milestones,” promised a press release from E!.

Jill Zarin was originally slated to appear on the series, but was fired from the show and replaced with Medley.

What Makes ‘Golden Life’ Different from RHONY?

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Speaking with Us Weekly about the upcoming series, Singer said she was “excited” to star in a “different” kind of show.

“It’s not about women attacking women,” teased Ramona, who added that she liked working with E! on the series.

“Now our children are grown and we’re living our best lives,” Ramona continued, saying the show is about “enjoying the best part of our lives.”

“I like to golf, play tennis, have lunches, do dinner parties. But there’s still, you know, a little altercation, but not that real negative energy. Which I love,” she added. “I just think there’s no reason to fight and get angry, and if someone is fighting and angry, there’s a deeper reason. Like, why are you angry? Let’s unpeel the layers. Let’s get to the heart of it.”

According to Ramona, she’s changed since she last appeared on RHONY, telling the publication she feels like the show’s resident “psychologist” now.

“It’s a very different role for me,” she continued. “I’m just at a different stage of my life. I’m really happy within. I think living in Palm Beach the past four years has been very good for me emotionally and mentally.”

While she says that the other women all also seem to be “getting to know each other better” this time around, she also ensured viewers there will still be some drama as the episodes play out.

“There are a couple of women who actually got very emotional and were crying,” she teased, adding that she’s now the “peacemaker” of the group.

More About ‘The Golden Life’

E! officially announced “The Golden Life” back in February, before filming began in South Florida this past spring.

“Bound by decades of shared history, fallouts and friendship, this fan-favorite group of New Yorkers are starting fresh together in the Sunshine State. In this new “golden” era of life, the longtime friends are thriving in and around Palm Beach with fabulous second homes and a bustling social scene,” the network said of the show in a press release.

The announcement also teased: “Though skies are bright in Florida, unresolved drama looms as they reconnect after years of highs and lows.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome reality TV royalty to E! for a reunion fans have been waiting for,” added Val Boreland, President of Entertainment, VERSANT. “The energy within this group has always been electric and we’re excited to watch it unfold in a new chapter of life by the beach.”

The series will air later this year.