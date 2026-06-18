RHONJ New Season Will Be ‘Less Toxic’ Than Others: Source

The new season of RHONJ will reportedly be “less toxic” than prior seasons says a source close to production.

Us Weekly reported that Season 15 will continue to have the drama that viewers have come to expect. However, there will reportedly be fewer uncomfortable moments than in seasons past.

RHONJ New Season Reportedly ‘Full of Fun’

Us Weekly quoted a source close to production who spilled details about what Bravo viewers can expect during Season 15.

“There was so much drama the last few years that producers want the OG cast to settle in with the new cast,” the source claims. “It has been far less toxic than previous seasons.”

“Melissa, Dolores and Teresa are really enjoying the new dynamic, delivering great personal stories and the larger group is bonding over real-life family situations,” they add. “The season so far is full of fun, sisterhood, emotion, comedy and drama.”

“Melissa, Dolores, and Teresa are being very nice and welcoming to the new ladies. The new girls are really most of the story right now.”

Thus far, primary filming has taken place near the cast’s North Jersey homes and in and around the Jersey Shore. Additionally, the cast was seen filming during a trip to Woodstock, New York.

Cast vacations and group getaways have historically provided some of the show’s most memorable moments. Whether the excursion was purely recreational or tied to a larger storyline remains to be seen.

Photos and videos shared on social media have given fans a glimpse of cast members spotted at local restaurants and popular destinations throughout New Jersey. While Bravo has not yet released an official synopsis for the upcoming season, these sightings have fueled speculation about what storylines may unfold when the series returns.



Season 14 of RHONJ Was the Most Divisive in the Series’ History

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Season 14 of RHONJ was one of the most divisive and difficult seasons in the franchise’s history. By the time filming began, the cast was already deeply fractured, with tensions between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga reaching a point of no return.

Their long-running family feud dominated the season and created a ripple effect that split the entire cast into opposing camps. Rather than focusing on friendships, family milestones, and other elements that traditionally attracted viewers to the franchise, much of the season centered on accusations, loyalty tests, and ongoing conflicts.

Cast members frequently questioned one another’s motives, while social media disputes and off-camera drama spilled into the episodes. The divide also impacted relationships among other cast members, including Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda.

The group became so divided that reconciliation seemed impossible, culminating in a finale that featured separate gatherings rather than a traditional cast event. A change deemed necessary to bring fresh energy to the series, create new dynamics, and move the focus away from years of unresolved conflict that had come to define the show. Therefore, new cast members were brought in, and Josephs, Aydin, Cabral, and Fuda were let go.

RHONJ is currently filming Season 15. Bravo has not yet announced when new episodes will air.