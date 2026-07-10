Riley Burruss Reflects on Kandi & Todd’s Divorce – ‘I Had a Hard Time’

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Todd Tucker, in November 2025. Now, months after the divorce was finalized, “Next Gen NYC” fan-favorite Riley Burruss is sharing her vulnerable thoughts.

Burruss recently appeared on SiriusXM to promote the second season of “Next Gen NYC.” While on the show, she was asked how she’d been coping with the divorce between her mother and stepfather after 11 years of marriage.

She began in the clip, “I mean, a lot of people will forget the fact that yes, a divorce happens between two people, but it affects more than just those two people. So it is really hard for me. I had a hard time recently, and during filming I had a hard time as well.”

Burruss then stated that she learned of the divorce amid filming for her show.

Riley Burruss Says She’s Been Adapting Amid Kandi And Todd’s Divorce

Getty Riley Burruss

The SiriusXM interview with Burruss continued, and she detailed how she’d handled the split between Kandi and Todd. According to her, “It’s just been a year of adapting. It’s tough at times, it’s easy at times, it’s confusing.” After that, Burruss said, “I’m still learning, honestly.”

From there, the show’s host related to her, noting that her mom and stepfather had also divorced. Then, the radio personality asked the “Next Gen NYC” star what she’d learned from Burruss. She shared, “I’ve learned from my mom that there are a lot of things that she protects in herself and how strong she is, how courageous.”

Burruss then mentioned “all this stuff” she was unaware of, saying, “She wants to protect me the most she can, so being able to do that for your children, I think, is just a powerful thing.”

Kandi Burruss Recently Shared Her Advice To Her ‘Next Gen NYC’ Star

Getty Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Getty

Following the divorce, Kandi has remained quite busy, including her one-woman show, “I Do, I Did, I’m Done,” and her starring role in Broadway’s “& Juliet.” Recently, in a PEOPLE interview, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum shared the advice she gave the younger Burruss about “Next Gen NYC.”

According to her, “Well, I just told her don’t be on there [and] say anything that you ain’t going to stand behind. You got to make sure you keep it honest on this show. And even if you say something they don’t like, just own it and keep it pushing.”

She continued, “Don’t let them rewind no tapes on you like how they do [with] people on the shows. We not doing that.” Kandi also told her daughter that she’s “got to keep it strong, confident, honest, and just… Hey, I know it’s going to be crazy, but we’ll deal with it as it comes.”

Regarding Kandi’s time on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she joined the show during its second season in 2009. However, she announced her exit in 2024, ahead of the start of production for season 16. Though not publicly planning to return to the show, she has stated that she’s not completely against it in the future.