Did Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Just Confirm the Rumors? Country Music Fans Think So

A single social media post has country music fans buzzing. After Cassadee Pope shared a photo of herself kissing fellow country star Maren Morris on her Instagram Story, fans immediately began speculating that the longtime friends may have taken their relationship to the next level. Read on to find out why the post has fans talking.

Country Music Fans Think Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Might Be More Than Friends

Country music star Maren Morris, 36, is sparking new relationship speculation after a social media post from fellow singer Cassadee Pope caught fans’ attention.

Pope, 36, recently shared an Instagram Story featuring a photo of herself kissing Morris on the lips alongside the playful caption, “She won’t go out with you because she’s out with me, silly.”

The pair have been close friends for years. Pope previously opened for Morris during her 2019 world tour, and both artists have frequently used their platforms to advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and speak out against transphobia within the country music industry.

Neither Morris nor Pope has publicly confirmed or addressed speculation about the nature of their relationship, but the post quickly sparked conversation among country music fans online.

After Pope shared the photo, fans flooded social media with reactions, with many wondering whether the longtime friends had taken their relationship in a romantic direction.

One fan wrote, “Love to see it!!!”

Another commented, “If they are together, good for them. I’m happy for them.”

Others pointed to the pair’s years-long friendship and public support of one another as reasons they wouldn’t be surprised if the relationship had evolved. While many fans celebrated the possibility of the two dating, others noted that neither singer has publicly confirmed a romance.

For now, the kiss has simply fueled speculation, leaving fans waiting to see whether Morris or Pope chooses to address the buzz.

Maren Morris Has Been Open About Her Personal Life Since Her Divorce

Morris was previously married to fellow country artist Ryan Hurd. The couple married in 2018 and welcomed their son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, in March 2020 before announcing their divorce in 2023, which was finalized in 2024.

Since their split, Morris has spoken publicly about co-parenting with Hurd, emphasizing that although their marriage ended, they continue to respect one another as parents.

In June 2024, Morris also publicly came out as bisexual. She later shared that she entered a relationship with a woman following her divorce but has since described that relationship as a difficult experience after it ended.

Professionally, Morris continues to be one of country music’s most prominent artists. She released her fourth studio album, “Dreamsicle,” in May 2025 and has remained an outspoken advocate for LGBTQIA+ inclusion within the country music community.

Cassadee Pope Recently Appeared to End Her Relationship With Blake Lowell

Pope first rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the pop-punk band Hey Monday before winning Season 3 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Coached by country superstar Blake Shelton, she became the first female champion in the competition’s history.

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In May 2026, Pope celebrated one year with boyfriend Blake Lowell by sharing a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

“I’ve never felt more seen, prioritized, and loved. Here’s to more dancin, smoochin, and couch cuddlin with Cuppy for the next 365!” she wrote.

However, fans recently noticed that the anniversary post has since been removed from her Instagram account, leading some to speculate that the relationship may have ended.

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Although the timing has added another layer to the recent rumors surrounding Pope and Morris, neither singer has commented publicly on their current relationship status.

Whether the Instagram Story was simply a playful moment between longtime friends or something more, fans will likely be watching closely to see if Morris or Pope addresses the speculation. For now, the kiss has certainly become one of country music’s biggest talking points.