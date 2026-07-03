Blake Shelton Shares Emotional Message to Gwen Stefani on 5th Wedding Anniversary

Country singer Blake Shelton issued a heartfelt message to wife Gwen Stefani on their fifth wedding anniversary.

Shelton and Stefani’s love story began in November 2015, soon after they first met and worked together on “The Voice.” In the years that followed, fans couldn’t get enough of the couple as they continued to collaborate on music and make several public appearances together.

After five strong years, Shelton finally proposed to the blonde beauty in 2020. The following July, the pair tied the knot at an intimate ceremony located at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, which he had especially built for their wedding.

On their big day, Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, 20, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 12 — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — were in attendance.

Blake Shelton Celebrates Wedding to Gwen Stefani

In an Instagram post shared on July 3, Shelton honored his wife and their anniversary in a touching way.

Within the carousel upload, Shelton shared an up-close photo of Stefani wearing a sheer veil with floral detailing over her face. She tied her signature platinum blonde hair up, which was tied up with a giant white bow.

Stefani opted for her trademark bold red lipstick and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the following slide, the happy couple was snapped flashing their radiant smiles on their wedding day. The black-and-white image saw Stefani wrapping her arms around Shelton as he placed his around her hips.

Shelton also shared the moment Stefani walked down the aisle, and another where Stefani was captured in her dress, which featured a long veil with her, Blake, and her kids’ names stitched into it.

In his caption, Shelton didn’t hold back his emotions, writing: “5 years and every day is better than the last.”

“5 years and every day is better than the last… I love you @gwenstefani SHELTON!!!! Happy anniversary my pretty girl!!!!” he continued.

Fans Gush Over the Post

Shelton’s post didn’t go unnoticed by his 6.8 million followers, who rushed to the comments section to gush over his lovely words for the No Doubt frontwoman.

“Happy Anniversary! Yes Mrs. SHELTON! Finally a happy life for you both,” one user wrote.

“Why I believe in true love. Happy anniversary to my favorite couple ever !!!!” another person shared.

“May God continue blessing your union for many more years to come! Happy 5th anniversary to you both!” a third remarked.

“Happy Anniversary!! May you be blessed with many many more happy years together!!” a fourth said.

“Happy Anniversary to you both! Love this couple!” a fifth shared.

Blake on Becoming a Stepfather to Gwen’s Kids

Since finding love with Stefani, Shelton has become a devoted stepfather to her sons.

During the 2022 Country Radio Seminar, per E!, he admitted: “I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it,” adding: “And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”

In December of that year, the “Happy Anywhere” hitmaker told PEOPLE: “They’ve taught me something about myself that I never knew. I’m more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I’m someone they actually lean on, and that’s not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into.”