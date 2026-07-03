Michelle Obama Reveals Her Favorite Movie — and It’s A Hilarious Holiday Classic

Most people can point to a movie or two as being an absolute favorite, and Michelle Obama is no exception.

The former First Lady revealed her absolute fave flick during a recent edition of her podcast, “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson.”

Michelle Obama’s Favorite Movie is a Yuletide Delight

In the episode, Obama and co-host Craig Robinson welcomed special guest Will Ferrell. While promoting the episode via Instrgram, Obama let it be known that Ferrell’s 2003 Christmas comedy “Elf” is at the top of her must-watch movie list.

“When I tell people ‘Elf’ is my favorite movie of all time, I’m not joking!” she wrote in the caption. “So for this week’s @imopodcasts, I was especially excited to sit down with Buddy the Elf himself, the one and only Will Ferrell.”

‘Elf’ is the One Film She Can ‘Watch Again and Again and Again’

While speaking with Ferrell during his podcast appearance, Obama did not hold back on expressing her love for the film, in which Ferrell plays a guy who was raised as an elf and then leaves the confines of the North Pole in order to seek out his human father (played by the late James Caan).

As Obama revealed, as reported by People, “Elf” is “my favorite movie on the planet of all time, the only movie that I watch again and again and again.”

Will Ferrell Had No Idea ‘Elf’ Would Become a Christmastime Classic

While speaking with Obama and Robinson, Ferrell reminded that “Elf” was his first starring role in a movie after exiting “Saturday Night Live,” and its success was far from guaranteed.

“I left, I’d been there seven years and you know, you always, you know you have to leave at some point,” Ferrell told Obama. “And it just felt like I’d had enough momentum, but it’s not like I had a stack of scripts waiting for me. But we were developing this one movie about a human who was raised by elves at the North Pole, and it was an amazing concept, but it needed a lot of work. And so we kind of rewrote the whole thing.”

In fact, Ferrell admitted he didn’t anticipate that “Elf” would to be a massive hit — or that it would live on as a beloved yuletide staple that returns to TV each Christmas.”

“But it’s such an interesting thing to have become what it’s become,” he added. “I had no idea that we had like lightning in a bottle, but we did.”

Will Ferrell is Headed to Netflix in New Golf Comedy ‘The Hawk’

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Fans of Ferrell won’t have to wait long to catch the funnyman’s next project. He’ll soon be seen in upcoming Netflix comedy series “The Hawk,” one of the new shows headed to Netflix in July.

In the series, which debuts on July 16, Ferrell plays a washed up golfer making one last attempt at a comeback.

“Lonnie Hawkins (Will Ferrell), 2004’s number one golfer, struggles on the back nine of his career to recapture his magic,” reads the synopsis. “His body says retire, but his heart says he’s not done yet. His ex-wife and his son Lance, golf’s new golden boy, know he’s through. But with one more major to win to complete golf’s Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he’s anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history.”