General Hospital Spoilers for Monday July 6

The fallout from Cullum and Sidwell losing control of their plot will continue next week. The “General Hospital” spoilers for July 6-10 reveal that the characters who did survive the shooting on Spoon Island are still going to be reckoning with the damage.

For Monday, July 6 the “General Hospital” spoilers say: “Carly clashes with Z. Josslyn gets a surprise. Britt pleads with Dante. Nina is gutted. Lulu is stunned.”

After what happened on Friday, the General Hospital spoilers for July 6 could indicate that:

Carly Is Going Scorched Earth

Carly is going to be on a mission to take down everyone connected to the WSB after her daughter was shot. So, it’s no surprise she’s going to mix it up with the head of WSB. She’s probably not finished with Jack Brennan for recruiting Joss either.

Carly is scared, and angry, and that’s when Carly lashes out. So this week, expect her to go scorched earth on everyone that gets her in way. Especially people from the WSB.

Britt Doesn’t Want Face Kidnapping Charges

Britt is probably going to be pleading with Dante to not press charges against her for kidnapping. Honestly, it’s petty of Dante and Lulu to go after Britt. Rocco loves Britt. He went with her willingly. Trying to get her put in prison for kidnapping is a stretch. They just want to make her suffer.

Britt didn’t take Rocco, and she begged him to leave with Lulu and Dante when they showed up in the Virgin Islands to get him. Britt’s life was also in danger, so Lulu and Dante should cut her some slack on this one. It’s very possible that she did save Rocco’s life by getting him out Port Charles when she did.

Nina And Cassius

Now that the secret is out about Cassius Faison not being Nathan West, Nina is going to find out. She and Nathan were so close that it will definitely crush her to find out that her brother Nathan really is gone. Imagine having to grieve someone you love that much twice. It was absolutely diabolical of Cassius and Cullum to do that to Nathan’s family.

What Could Possibly Stun Lulu?

This “General Hospital” spoiler is a little harder to pin down. It’s honestly not that hard to stun Lulu. It could be that she finds out Britt doesn’t really have Huntington’s. But it’s more likely Lulu finds out that Valentin was in Port Charles and communicating with Charlotte for months.

Now that Z is in Port Charles it will probably come out that Valentin turned himself in to get the head of the WSB to help eliminate Cullum. Charlotte will probably tell her mother that Valentin was hiding in plain sight at Carly’s the entire time he was missing.

What About Josslyn?

Joss certainly took charge of the attempt to stop Cullum and the WSB. And she paid the price, with a gut shot at close range from Cullum. She already knew that Cassius wasn’t Nathan, so what could surprise the plucky WSB agent after everything she’s been through? If Carly has anything to say about it, Joss will get a surprise from the WSB retiring her as an agent. But Joss seems dedicated to having a career in the WSB