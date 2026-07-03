‘Days of Our Lives’ Alum Arianne Zucker Reveals Heartbreaking Loss After ‘Tough Year’

Former “Days of Our Lives” star Arianne Zucker (Nicole) has revealed she’s mourning the loss of her beloved father. The news of the devastating loss came as Zucker admitted it’s been a challenging year for the actress.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Alum Arianne Zucker Mourns Her Father

Taking to Instagram, Zucker shared a photo of her with her father on the red carpet to break the news that he had passed.

“It’s been a tough year and last week was even harder. I had to say goodbye to my wonderful father. He loved his family, he loved to go house boating, he loved animals and he loved @thebeachboys I’m going to miss you Pop pop! 💐❤️,” she wrote as the caption on her social media share.

Zucker’s husband and former “Days of Our Lives” co-star Shawn Christian (Daniel) showed up in the comments to share how much his father-in-law meant to him.

“We’ve shared some great memories with Father. 🙏 Beach Boys is so appropriate for his beach Livin’ spirit♥️ He will be with us always. We love ya Barry!” he spilled.

Several familiar soap faces, including many of her former co-stars, filled up the comments to express their condolences and love for Zucker.

“Days of Our Lives” star Paul Telfer (Xander) sent Zucker love, as did Martha Madison (Belle). Eric Martsolf (Brady) expressed his condolences for Zucker over the loss.

Victoria Konefal (Ciara) shared, “I’m so sorry Ari❤️🙏🕊️ sending you and your family so much love.” Hallmark star and Great American Family alum Jen Lilley, who played Theresa on the hit Peacock soap, said, “I’m so sorry Ari. Love you.”

“The Bold and the Beautiful” star Darin Brooks (Wyatt) expressed, “Aww Ari! I’m so sorry for your loss! Sending you guys all my love, thoughts and prayers!! 🙏♥️”. “The Young and the Restless” stars Stacy Haiduk (Patty) and Tamara Braun (Sienna) both shared their condolences and love for Zucker during this heartbreaking time.

Many soap fans chimed in to share their own stories of grief and to offer their condolences to the grieving actress.

Zucker played Nicole Walker on the hit Peacock soap for 25 years. The soap star exited the show in 2024. She filed a lawsuit against former executive producer Albert Alarr, executive producer Ken Corday, and Corday Productions for alleged sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation the same year.

What Has Arianne Zucker Been Up to Since Leaving ‘Days of Our Lives’?

Zucker has kept fans informed and updated on her life via social media since she left the show.

Earlier this year, the actress appeared in the comedy-horror flick “Mimics” alongside Hallmark fan favorite Kristoffer Polaha. It was a whole new kind of role for Zucker, especially after playing Nicole for so many years.

Christian and Zucker work together on their brand Táloha, which focuses on empowering and inspiring people around the globe. “Through authentic connection, mindful action, and shared growth, Táloha cultivates the genuine aliveness that encourages meaningful contribution to culture, community, and collective well-being,” reads part of the Táloha mission statement.

The brand offers a range of items for purchase, including drinking glasses, hats, t-shirts, hoodies, and more. They enjoy working together on the brand and share some of those fun moments on social media to promote it.