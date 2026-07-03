Celebrate Christmas All Day With Festive Fan-Favorites & an All-New Holiday Premiere on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — July 4

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Saturday, July 4. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” and “Reba,” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘To All a Good Night’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A small-town photographer (Sustad) saves the life of a mysterious man (Ghanimé), who may just be in town to buy her family’s parkland – which is also the location of the annual Christmas celebration.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Mark Ghanimé.

“To All a Good Night” premiered on December 7, 2023.

‘Christmas in Love’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Ellie Hartman is an aspiring crafter working in her small town’s bakery making famous Christmas Kringles. When the new, big-city CEO Nick Carlingson visits the bakery, he arrives filled with modernization ideas destined to lay off many employees. During his visit, Ellie is to teach Nick how to make a Kringle, and determined to show him it’s the people who make the business a success, not machines. Nick meets more of the employees and townspeople, visits the food bank and begins to see all the kindness that is shared, and he begins to soften — though not convinced automation isn’t better. Struggling with chasing her own entrepreneurial dreams, Ellie begins to fall for Nick but not before feeling betrayed when she inadvertently sees Nick’s laptop filled with automation plans. When Nick finally tells the employees his future ideas for the company, Ellie must decide if she should trust him, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Daniel Lissing.

“Christmas in Love” premiered on November 11, 2018.

‘Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Weatherman Ted Cooper (Buckley) loves Christmas, but the past three have been terrible. This year, Ted has made up his mind that things will be different – this will be the Christmas things turn around for him. But Ted’s relentless optimism is about to be put to the test as he is faced with a litany of injuries and obstacles when he travels back to his hometown of Lackawanna, NY for the holidays. Within hours of arriving at his sister Kate’s house, he finds himself making a trip to Urgent Care after falling off a ladder while hanging decorations. While there, he runs into Ruth Mittens, his former high school science teacher who was always his cheerleader. He also reconnects with the charming Hope Miller (Sustad), except now she’s Dr. Hope Miller, with whom he went to high school and quietly crushed on from afar. Ted is optimistic that this budding romance is the beginning of his Christmas comeback, but his looming holiday bad luck still has a few curveballs in store for him. Luckily for Ted, he won’t have to face them alone – he’ll have the support of Kate, Ruth, and Hope to help him overcome the challenges thrown his way and finally enjoy a well-earned merry Christmas.

Starring Robert Buckley and Kimberley Sustad.

“Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!” premiered on October 25, 2025.

‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays.

Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin.

“Three Wise Men and a Baby” premiered on November 19, 2022.

‘Christmas on Duty’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Blair and Josh have been bitter rivals ever since they trained together at The Basic School in Quantico, where they were both at the top of the class, competing to be number one. After graduation, Blair got Josh’s dream job, and they haven’t spoken since. Three years later, their paths cross unexpectedly at the base holiday party, where the two get into an argument and cause a scene. As punishment, Blair and Josh are both assigned to Christmas Duty, where they’ll work through the Yuletide together…for 24 hours straight. They plan to stay away from each other, but when a snowstorm prevents all the Christmas presents from being delivered to base, they are forced to team up for a special mission…to save Christmas.

Starring Janel Parrish and Parker Young.

“Christmas on Duty” premiered on November 1, 2025.

‘Christmas on Call’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): In the lead-up to Christmas, emergency room doctor Hannah Michaels juggles her demanding job and a budding romance with EMT Wes Sullivan in Philadelphia. They spend time together as Wes helps her become more acquainted with the sights, sounds and tastes of Philadelphia, it’s clear that they’re starting to fall for each other. As the local First Responders balance duty with holiday celebrations, they come together to face challenges, support each other and find moments of joy.

Starring Sara Canning and Ser’Darius Blain with a cameo appearance by Donna Kelce.

“Christmas on Call” premiered on November 22, 2024.

‘A Veteran’s Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Honorably discharged from the Marines, Grace is driving to Cincinnati, when her jeep breaks down, and Judge Joe Peterson offers his guesthouse until it’s repaired. As they spend time together they fall in love, but Grace worries Joe isn’t over his ex, Marnie, and Joe must decide if he should move to Chicago to be a District Court Judge. If he does, Grace sees no reason to accept a job heading the town’s Search & Rescue. Overhearing Joe talking to Marnie, Grace is brokenhearted, and leaves, until Joe unleashes a surprise that could make Grace stay in River Crossing forever.

Starring Eloise Mumford and Sean Faris.

“A Veteran’s Christmas” premiered on November 11, 2018.

‘Christmas Under Construction’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): While doing a Christmas renovation for a cozy New Hampshire cabin, Chelsea, the star of a hit reality show, Renovation Romance, finds an unexpected connection with the cabin’s owner, Cooper.

Starring Jessica Lowndes and Daniel Lissing.

“Christmas Under Construction” premiered on July 4, 2026.

‘Deck the Walls’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Rose is a Chicago-based interior designer, whose brother Sal is responsible for a Christmas Charity House Flip back in their suburban Colorado hometown. When a budget crisis puts this important project in danger, Rose reluctantly returns during the holidays to try to save the day. Not ready to face the ghosts of her past, Rose’s plan is to get in, get it done, and get out ASAP. But before she knows it, she is face-to-face with Brysen, her brother’s best friend, contractor and who just so happens to be the bane of Rose’s youth. With the help of friends and family, and buoyed by the season of giving, the trio figures out a way to work together for this worthy cause. As Rose works, she discovers unexpected love and deeper purpose along the way.

Starring Ashley Greene, Wes Brown and Danny Pellegrino.

“Deck the Walls” premiered on November 29, 2024.