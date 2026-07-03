Janel Parrish, 37, Turns Up the Heat in a Red-Hot Look That Has Boyfriend Sasha Farber All Heart Eyes

Janel Parrish is leaving boyfriend Sasha Farber completely swooning.

The Hallmark actress, beloved for her roles in “Coyote Creek Christmas,” and “Family History Mysteries: Buried Past,” shared a bold snap on social media that has both fans and the “Dancing with the Stars” alum falling for her all over again.

Fans Are Buzzing Over Parrish’s Plunging Red Top & Matching Lipstick

To caption her July 3 Instagram post, Parrish included a simple butterfly emoji, letting the flirty picture speak for itself.

Farber commented a number of heart-eye emojis to convey his emotions: “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍” which prompted a response from Parrish that featured white heart emojis: “@sashafarber1 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍”

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Parrish’s look:

“Red is your color!! 🔥”

“Your lashes are incredible…and this 💄color is perfection!👏👏”

“You’re a very gorgeous person, Janel!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😊”

“You are drop dead gorgeous.”

Parrish & Farber Hard-Launched Their Relationship Earlier This Year

Parrish’s relationship with the pro dancer comes after it was confirmed that she split from her husband of seven years, Chris Long, in early April.

In an April 27 Instagram post, Farber confirmed his relationship with Parrish on social media after the pair had been teasing fans with dancing videos like the one Parrish shared in an April 21 Instagram post.

“April has been amazing ❤️🌹,” Farber captioned the carousel post, including a photo of Parrish embracing Farber while kissing his cheek.

Since then, Parrish and Farber have been sharing the most adorable snapshots of their romance on social media.

“I’m the luckiest man in the world 🌹🥹” Farber wrote in the caption of his April 29 Instagram post, which featured another video of the pair dancing together.

On May 2, Parrish told Farber “You’re my fave 🤍” in the comment section of his Instagram post, which featured more photos of the happy couple soaking up the sun.

While at the Gold Gala on May 9 in Los Angeles, Parrish called Farber “such a light.”

“He just brings so much love and light and positivity to people in the world,” Parrish said while speaking with PEOPLE. “He’s just the best.”

The actress also revealed that “cooking” is Farber’s “love language.”

“He’s an amazing chef. I literally was just filming a movie every day until 7:30 p.m. and I’d walk in the house and he would have a full spread for me,” Parrish told the outlet. “I’m just very, very lucky.”

She added that Farber “makes everything,” and that he even introduced her to “some Russian food.”

“He does really great seafood, skewers, kebabs, just all of it. He’s so good at cooking. It’s amazing,” Parrish said.

Parrish and Farber made their red carpet debut on June 5 when they appeared in coordinating white outfits at the 33rd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles.

“Vacation mode has never felt better ❤️☀️” Farber wrote in the caption of his recent June 20 Instagram post, where they posed in the sand in their bathing suits. In response, Parrish commented, “Best place, best man 🥹🤍👑”