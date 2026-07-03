Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Welcome Twin Baby Girls Following ‘Emotional’ Fertility Journey — See the Newborns with Nature-Inspired Names

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are now the proud parents of twin girls! The overjoyed (and hopefully not too overwhelmed) couple are celebrating the adorable additions to their family after enduring an “emotional” fertility journey.

While opening up to People following the little one’s arrivals, Viall and Joy, who already have a two-year-old daughter, River Rose, revealed they have given the newborns nature-inspired names just like their big sister and shared a photo of the beautiful babies.

Nick and Natalie Shared a Photo of their Newborn Twins

“Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Viall are officially parents of three! The ‘Age of Attraction’ co-hosts welcomed twin daughters, Iris Parker and Dove Tomlin, late in the evening on Tuesday, June 30,” ” People reported on Friday, July 3. “The newborns join older sister River Rose, 2, whom Nick, 45, and Natalie, 27, say is ‘excited’ about becoming a big sister.”

“She shockingly seems to understand what’s going on,” the parents told People.

When it comes to how Viall and Joy are dealing with the fact that they now have three daughters, including twins, they admitted that it “definitely hasn’t sunk in yet.” However, they are feeling “incredibly blessed.””

As for the babies’ names, “Iris and Dove’s middle names, Parker and Tomlin, are family names from both Mom and Dad’s sides,” People explains. “The Bachelor Nation star and his wife landed on the twins’ first names after testing them out with River, who didn’t hesitate to make the monikers part of her everyday vocabulary even before her little sisters were born.”

The Twins Come After Natalie & Nick’s Three Pregnancy Losses

The exciting news that Nick and Natalie were expecting twins came in an Instagram post that they shared on February 4, which happened to be just after they celebrated River’s second birthday.

People explains that the “big family update” also “came after a difficult year for the parents, who publicly shared that Natalie experienced three pregnancy losses in 2025.”

That’s why, in the caption of the post announcing that they were expecting twins, they wrote, “[O]ur rainbow babies are finally ready to join us and this time it’s TWINS 🌈🌈”

Nick and Natalie told People, “It’s been an emotional journey starting with multiple miscarriages, but we are so grateful to have our rainbow babies.”

On February 19, Viall and Joy gave their social media followers another update on the pregnancy in an Instagram video that revealed the twins were girls.

The video showed the excited parents, as well as River, standing with two large, black balloons that were covered in question marks.

Viall can be seen popping the first balloon, which bursts open to reveal smaller pink balloons and matching confetti. Both parents react with extreme happiness and share a hug before Viall pops the second balloon, which has the same pink balloons and confetti, and elicits the same ecstatic reaction from the expectant parents.

In the caption of their joint social media post, they wrote, “[A]nd the twins are… 😭😭😭😭 a dream!!!!!”