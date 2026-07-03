Best Fireworks Shows on TV: 4th of July 2026

With the majority of the country under a heat wave right now, many Americans are searching for the best fireworks shows on TV for July 4, 2026. Some people don’t want to go outside in this heat, and they want to find the most dazzling displays, star-studded concerts, and festivities on their television screens. So, what are the best fireworks shows you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home? Check out the best fireworks shows on TV this Fourth of July weekend.

1. Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

The annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special is the largest Independence Day celebration in the country. This is the 50th edition of the annual event, so you know they are doing something right.

The two-hour event begins at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC and Peacock. The evening will be hosted by “AGT” host Terry Crews.

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” will start with a star-studded concert. Performers for the night include Noah Kahan, Post Malone, Salt-N-Pepa, Bebe Rexha, Shaboozey, and Blake Shelton.

The night will come to an end with a 27-minute fireworks show featuring over 85,000 fireworks shells in 30 different colors set to illuminate the New York City skyline. We will also see a dazzling laser light show from the Brooklyn Bridge.

The fireworks show will be accompanied by a soundtrack “inspired by the enduring spirit of America” and “reimagining the iconic sounds of more than 50 years of beloved summer classics.” “The Voice” Season 29 winner Alexia Jayy will be providing her vocals while the fireworks light up the sky.

2. A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration

“A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration” will be broadcast and streamed live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on PBS stations nationwide, on American Forces Network, and on YouTube starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 3. Yes, this will be taking place on July 3, so a fun way to check out fireworks all weekend long.

“A Capitol Fourth” will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro with appearances by Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna. This will feature performances by Trace Adkins, Alan Jackson, Kool and the Gang, Patti LaBelle, Chicago, Angel Blue, Loren Allred, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the cast of Broadway’s “Just in Time.”

To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the concert finale will feature a spectacular live fireworks show over George Washington’s Mount Vernon home. Organizers are dubbing this the biggest display ever at the iconic home of America’s first president.

3. Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash

This event takes place in Nashville, so you know it’s going to be a good time!

“Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash” will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest on ABC from 8 to 11 p.m. ET. The night will feature performances from The All-American Rejects, Boyz II Men, Brothers Osborne, Clint Black, Elizabeth Nichols, Emily Ann Roberts, John Crist, Lauren Daigle, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, Sublime, and Tim McGraw.

The event will close with one of the biggest fireworks and drone shows in the country. Their show will be set to a live score by the Nashville Symphony.