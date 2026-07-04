What Time Do Macy’s Fireworks 2026 Start Tonight?

It’s officially the Fourth of July, so the countdown is on! Whether you are watching in person or on your TV screen, the biggest question everyone is asking is: What time do the Macy’s Fireworks 2026 start tonight? You can get all the details on tonight’s big fireworks show below in our Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks spoilers.

When Do the 2026 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Start?

Don’t want to miss one firework tonight on NBC? Well, then you need to start setting the alarms on your phone!

The official fireworks show is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:25 p.m. ET. For tonight’s show, there are going to be over 85,000 firework shells that will light up the night sky over New York City’s East River in the country’s most iconic Independence Day celebration.

The Show Starts Long Before the Sky Lights Up

Before the first firework launches in the sky, Macy’s is giving viewers two hours of all-out entertainment. The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special kicks off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. Not only will viewers be able to watch it live on NBC, but it will also be streaming live on Peacock.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special will be hosted by Terry Crews, host of “America’s Got Talent.” He will be the face of the America 250 edition of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. Now, here is the lineup of performers taking the stage at the Macy’s Fireworks 2026:

Noah Kahan

Post Malone

Salt-N-Pepa

Bebe Rexha

Shaboozey

Blake Shelton

‘The Voice’ Winner Performs With Fireworks

After the performances are said and done, the night will end with a 27-minute fireworks show. To mark the country’s 250th anniversary, a soundtrack was produced by Grammy Award-winning composer Jason Howland.

This sweeping soundtrack is “inspired by the enduring spirit of America” and “reimagines the iconic sounds of more than 50 years of beloved summer classics.”

In addition, the soundtrack is designed in harmony with the lighting and the astounding Brooklyn Bridge laser light show that accompanies the fireworks show. As part of that soundtrack, “The Voice” Season 29 winner Alexia Jayy has lent her amazing vocals to a live performance.

2026 Is a Special Year

Not only is America celebrating its 250th birthday this summer, but it looks like Macy’s has reason to celebrate this Fourth of July also. The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks first made their debut in 1976. That means this annual event is celebrating 50 years of festivities.

For 2026, NBC is promising bombastic musical performances from some of your favorite stars and, of course, the explosive light show we all want to see on the holiday. This year, NBC states there will be 85,000 fireworks shells in 30 different colors shot off above New York City. We should also see a laser light show from the Brooklyn Bridge.

In a press release, Will Coss, Macy’s 4th of July executive producer, said, “‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ delivers the largest Independence Day celebration in the nation through a show-stopping spectacle that reminds us of the power of connection and shared experience. We’re proud to honor our 50th anniversary with an expanded show, never-before-seen effects and music’s biggest stars for a truly unforgettable celebration.”

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” 2026 airs tonight on NBC and Peacock at 8/7c.