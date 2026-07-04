Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2026 Schedule: Where to Watch Tonight

America’s biggest birthday party is back tonight, and this year’s celebration is bigger than usual. The 2026 edition of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks marks not only the nation’s 250th birthday, but also the event’s 50th anniversary and NBC’s 100th year in entertainment. With “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews emceeing the festivities, performances from some of music’s biggest stars, and “The Voice” winner Alexia Jayy joining the celebration, viewers can expect a packed night before the first fireworks even hit the sky. Check out the “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” 2026 schedule below.

What Time Are Macy’s Fireworks on Tonight?

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2026 television special airs Saturday, July 4, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

This year’s special is hosted by Terry Crews, host of “America’s Got Talent.” He will be the face of the America 250 edition of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks.

How to Stream the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

If you don’t have access to NBC and want to stream the fireworks show tonight instead, you are in luck. Not only will tonight’s festivities be airing on NBC, but viewers can also stream the special on Peacock at the same time.

Who’s Performing at the Macy’s Fireworks 2026?

This two-hour annual event will have a lot to celebrate tonight. Not only will they be celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, but it will also be the 50th presentation of the 4th of July Fireworks for Macy’s. In addition, NBC is also celebrating 100 years of best-in-class entertainment, so we should have a very special night ahead of us.

For this celebration, here is the lineup of performers taking the stage at the Macy’s Fireworks 2026:

Noah Kahan

Post Malone

Salt-N-Pepa

Bebe Rexha

Shaboozey

Blake Shelton

The night will end with a 27-minute fireworks show accompanied by a soundtrack “inspired by the enduring spirit of America” and “reimagines the iconic sounds of more than 50 years of beloved summer classics.” “The Voice” Season 29 winner Alexia Jayy will be providing her vocals while the fireworks light up the sky.

Where Do the Fireworks Launch?

The 2026 Macy’s Fireworks are supposed to be bigger than ever. According to NBC, they will be launching from barges in two distinct locations: the lower East River and the lower Hudson River.

In a press release, NBC said, “The 50th edition of the show will expand to both the lower East River in the Seaport District, the lower Hudson River in collaboration with Jersey City, and the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, firing from six barges and providing miles of prime public viewing to create a shared experience that connects more communities than ever.”

As mentioned above, the soundtrack was designed in harmony with the lighting and the astounding Brooklyn Bridge laser light show that accompanies the fireworks show.

For those in New York City and wanting to see the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks in person, the best front-row viewing experience possible would be to watch the lower East River fireworks from Manhattan. You could also watch the lower Hudson River show from Jersey City access points.

Either way, you are going to want to show up early, remember to stay hydrated, and enjoy the show.