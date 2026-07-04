SEE: The Glimmering Gown Selena Gomez Wore to Attend Taylor Swift’s Wedding With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Stories on the Fourth of July to show off the elegant gold gown she rocked to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding festivities the night before.

The Disney darling, who shot to fame in the role of Alex Russo on “Wizards of Waverly Place” in 2007, chose minimal accessories to compliment the sleeveless form-fitting dress, which Page Six identified as an Oscar de la Renta creation. The 33-year-old’s jet black hair was in a sculpted bob, and she wore neutral nails.

Selena’s date to the wedding was her husband Benny Blanco, whom she married in September 2025. The songwriter, known for penning hits such as Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” and Katy Perry’s “California Gurls,” wore a classic black tux.

Selena Gomez Wore Black for Taylor Swift’s Rehearsal Dinner

For the rehearsal dinner on July 2, Selena went with a sheer strapless black gown, also by Oscar de la Renta. She added dainty dangling earrings and her hair was styled atop her head in a sleek updo.

A Better Look at Gigi Hadid’s Pink Dress for Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Gigi Hadid was snapped on the wedding day heading to the celebration with boyfriend Bradley Cooper, and her Dimitris hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos shared close-ups of her look the next day. He praised her “gorgeous pink dress,” saying it inspired him to “keep her hair very soft and sweet.” He ended up naming his creation a “soft serve blowout.”

Video Showing Removal of Props Gives Clues About Taylor Swift’s Wedding Aesthetic

Video taken outside Madison Square Garden showed props being hauled away from the event, and the items give a clue about the type of vibe that was created inside the arena. First, there was a piece of creamy paneling with the letters “T&T” embossed on the front. Next, there was a whimsical peach-toned booth of some sort. Next, there was a square green piece of railing, and finally a huge load of trees.

Country starlet Maren Morris took to Instagram to share a shot of what might have been a wedding favor consisting of a dainty lace handkerchief embroidered with the words, “So it’s gonna be forever…” which are lyrics from Taylor’s 2015 smash hit “Blank Space.”

Selena Gomez Once Called Taylor Swift Her Only Friend In Showbiz

Getty Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift embrace at the 2023 VMAs.

In a November 2022 Rolling Stone interview, Selena spoke about how much she cherishes her close friendship with Taylor. The piece quotes her as saying, “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor, so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.” The piece says she mused on noticing the people around her living “full lives” while she was pondering her position and wondering whether she was truly happy.

Of course, Taylor was at her bestie’s side for Selena’s wedding as well. The pair of A-listers were photographed gleefully sipping on drinks at one point during the preparations.