Cardi B Rocks Daring Leather & Chain Outfit While Sporting Bold New Hairstyle for Latest Show: PHOTOS

Cardi B looked gorgeous when she stepped onto the stage to perform at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola, which was held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. She also showed off a bold look that caught her fans’ attention.

Cardi B Rocks Bold New Look

Getty Cardi B performs during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

The event took place on Friday, July 3, and the “I Like It” singer gave fans a show to remember with her high-energy performance and incredible appearance, sporting bright yellow curls and a black leather bodysuit covered in chain links and fishnet details.

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To complete her look, Cardi B wore matching thigh-high heeled boots and leather straps around her forearms. In the photos, the musician can be seen performing alongside backup dancers dressed in outfits that complement hers.

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Also at the event was Latto, who looked beautiful as she took to the stage in a bright pink tasseled outfit, comprising hot pants and a cropped top that showed off her curves. She completed her outfit with oversized light pink knee-high boots and a statement necklace. The musician gave birth on May 18 and is already giving incredible performances. She wore her hair in long curls and accessorized with a pink leopard print microphone to match her look.

Getty Latto performs during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Latto, whose given name is Alyssa Stephens, has been having a fashion moment and stepped out at the 2026 BET Awards on June 28, looking confident in a sheer dress with feathered throw. She completed her look with strappy sandals.

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Cardi B Discusses Her Love of Fashion

Cardi B is often praised for her bold style, and in a May interview with E! News, she spoke about how important fashion is to her. “Fashion is a big thing in my life. It makes me feel good, it makes me feel sexy,” she said. “If I’m not working on music or if I’m not doing music videos, I want to get creative throughout the day. Changing your clothes, like doing different hair, doing different makeup, doing different accessories—I love fashion, fashion is my thing.”

She continued, “I like to get dressed up, I like to feel nice. When you look good, you want to work, you want to go outside, you want to do something.”

The “Bodak Yellow” performer is a mother to four children, Kulture, Wave, and Blossom, whom she shares with her ex, musician Offset, and a young son whom she shares with NFL player Stefon Diggs. In the interview, Cardi B also spoke about her eldest daughter Kulture’s love for clothes and revealed her fashion rule.

“Oh my god. This girl [Kulture] is always in my closet,” she said. “I’m about sick of it, but she already knows the rules—my clothes, whatever, and my shoes, whatever, but don’t touch Mommy’s purses. You already wrote on one of them.” She added that Kulture “loves colorful things,” and “She’s a very vibrant girl…She’s a girly girl.”