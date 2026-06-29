Latto Proudly Shows Off Her Postpartum Body in Sheer Dress 1 Month After Giving Birth

Rapper Latto attended the 2026 BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, and she walked the red carpet looking gorgeous and confident. The event was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and to mark the occasion, the musician wore a structured, sheer black dress that showed off her figure. She accessorized with a feathered throw around her shoulders and pulled her hair back into a sleek updo.

Latto Looks Gorgeous on the BET Awards Red Carpet

Getty Latto attends the 2026 BET Awards in a sheer dress

Later in the night, Latto, whose given name is Alyssa Stephens, took to the stage alongside Druski. This time, she was wearing a black feathered skirt, strappy sandals, and a fitted cutout top.

Getty Druski and Latto speak onstage at the 2026 BET Awards

She appeared to be having a great time and even smiled for photos with Chloe Bailey backstage.

Getty Chloe Bailey and Latto

Latto received four nominations on the night, including Best Collaboration and BET Her nominations for the song “Go Girl” by Summer Walker featuring Latto & Doja Cat, a Best Collaboration nomination for the song “Errtime Remix” by Cardi B featuring Jeezy & Latto, and a Best Female Hip Hop Artist nomination. The winner on the night was Cardi B.

Despite not winning any awards, Latto won the attention and praise of her fans.

Latto’s Journey Into Motherhood

Latto’s attendance at the award ceremony comes just over a month after she gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend, rapper 21 Savage. The couple confirmed they were dating in September 2025, after years of speculation.

The announcement of their daughter’s birth was shared on Instagram on May 18, when Latto posted a video that gave a glimpse into her pregnancy journey. She has also titled her fourth studio album “Big Mama” and used her bump to tease its promotion.

On May 29, Latto posted a collection of photos on Instagram of herself in a light pink Christian Dior dress, while holding a newborn in a dress. Next to her is a pink baby stroller. She captioned the photo with a pink bow, and while Latto did not say much, fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages.

“Aww I know she’s beautiful,” a comment reads. “Congratulations gorgeous Queen,” another person shared. Other reactions include, “So beautiful! Congrats and many blessings to you and your growing family,” “congratulations big mama,” and “Big mama and lil mama.”

In a recent interview with Apple Music, Latto spoke about her pregnancy journey and her joy about getting to experience motherhood. “I’ve always had a successful career,” she said. “I’ve been with my man for a minute now. She is what put that cherry on top and made me feel fulfilled, and the craziest part about it is I did that for Alyssa,” she said, using her given name when referring to herself.

The star also discussed how she needed to “start catering” to herself more and how her child is her priority. She also recalled how anxious she was ahead of giving birth. “There were tears, and anxiety was through the roof,” she said. “It’s what I wanted, but I was just like, ‘Wait, this real life, like am I really ready?’ But ultimately, obviously had her and I’m glad I made the decision to do it.”