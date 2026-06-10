Latto Reveals Why Her Pregnancy Anxiety Was ‘Through the Roof’

Latto recently gave birth to her first child, and she appears to be happier than ever. According to her, however, her pregnancy wasn’t exactly a walk in the park. During a recent interview with Nadeska Alexis for Apple Music, the femcee admitted that tensions were high when she learned she was expecting her baby girl. She described questioning whether or not she was actually prepared to bring another human being into the world, despite the fact that her pregnancy was planned.

“There were tears, and anxiety was through the roof,” she recalled. “It’s what I wanted. But I was just like, ‘Wait, is this real life, like am I really ready?’ But ultimately, obviously, I had her and I’m glad I made the decision to do it.”

“I just was so worried about like, my lifestyle and my career,” she continued. “Doing this at a young age, it was hard for me to take a step back and be like, ‘I want to do something for Alyssa.’ Because my whole life has always been living Latto’s life. Alyssa wanted to do this. So I was like, ‘You know what, I’m doing something for myself this time.’ This is what I wanted to do.”

Latto’s Apple Music Interview

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“I think it was just like the biggest blessing in disguise,” Latto said. “God was like, ‘I’m so proud of you for choosing you, and I’m gonna protect you in this next chapter of your life.’ And he really did. I had such a peaceful pregnancy.”

Now that she’s had her daughter, Latto says she has good and bad days when it comes to her mental health. She commends the women who manage to navigate motherhood alone, acknowledging that even with help, it’s no easy task.

As if facing the challenges associated with pregnancy wasn’t enough, Latto was simultaneously preparing for the release of her fourth studio album, “Big Mama.” The project dropped late last month, and so far, it’s been a major success. The LP boasts appearances from the likes of Doja Cat, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Teyana Taylor, and more. Her child’s father, 21 Savage, even makes an appearance on the track “Hostage.”

Latto Releases “Big Mama”

Getty Latto performs onstage during Michael Rubin’s 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 08, 2025. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Latto opted to keep both her pregnancy and her relationship with the Grammy-winning rapper private until shortly before her child’s arrival. This in itself was a challenge, as despite her best efforts, fans quickly began to catch on. She reflected on the moment pregnancy rumors first took off during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” earlier this month. Sadly, they reached her loved ones before she got a chance to break the exciting news to them herself.

“I was pregnant. I was in Japan crying in my room,” she explained. “My grandma called my mama like, ‘Is Alyssa pregnant?’”

“I feel like once you start reaching different milestones in life, you can only be so private,” Latto added. “I got a baby, I can only be so private.”