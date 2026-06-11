Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Heartbreaking Reaction to Her Dad’s Sudden Passing

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen are mourning the loss of her father, Ronald Teigen. The “Star Search” host opened up about the heartbreak one day after her father’s death.

Chrissy Teigen Mours Her Father

Teigen took so social media to share the heartbreaking news of her father’s passing on Wednesday, June 10, explaining how the sudden loss occurred on what was a normal day.

“Yesterday I woke up with a daddy and went to bed without one,” she wrote alongside a video of her father. “All the same things happened. Hurried shower. Picked up stuffing from the dog toys. Answered some emails. Avoided some. Laughed with my friends and put on a pretty dress for a friend’s birthday. Took a video. How cute is this dress! And then my dad just like…[expletive] died.”

Teigen continued, “I thought that since we talk about it and I’ve come to terms with him always having been an ‘old dad’ that I wouldn’t have fallen to the ground the way I did. I’ve thought about this phone call for years. I’ll be ready.”

The 40-year-old is grateful for the years she had with her beloved father.

“A couple months ago I was able to go away for a week. I wrote my dad a letter about how grateful I was for him. About how hard he worked for us growing up and how much I love him. I am forever grateful for the moment I handed him the letter, and all our years before,” she recalled. “If you didn’t know my dad, my dad hated nearly everything in the world that wasn’t a bass guitar, swing dancing, wood carving, animals, YouTube, or his family. I have hundreds and hundreds of videos of him just being mad at things he isn’t even doing, watching, or eating. They make me so happy now.”

Legend — who shares children Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren with Teigen — commented, “We love you so much Papa Ron. I’m so glad you got to spend so much time with your grandbabies. I loved seeing you beam with pride at the beautiful family you helped create. 🤍🤍🤍🤍”

The “Voice” coach rescheduled two upcoming shows in New Mexico and Arkansas saying, “I need to be home [with family].”

Ron Teigen Was 86

Teigen previously revealed that her father, who passed away at the age of 86, had been living in an assisted living home for the last two years.

“It is so wonderful to have him just minutes away from us now, seeing him so happy and thriving,” she shared in April 2024. “Yesterday our Girl Scouts went over to serve pigs in a blanket (national food holidays are my kryptonite!) and make friendship bracelets with all the incredibly sweet residents. I also got to teach them the insanely important life skill of making the best ranch dressing – hidden valley BUTTERMILK ranch, the buttermilk packet is crucial) (probably the first ranch dressing badge in Girl Scouts?)… I try to go as often as possible, and my cup is filled every time. They also might have the best fluffy meatloaf in the game.”

In addition to Chrissy, Ron shared daughter Tina with ex-wife Vilailuck Teigen.