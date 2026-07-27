Prince Jackson Gives Rare Glimpse Into Romance with Fiancée Molly Schirmang in New YouTube Video: SEE

After two years away from sharing content on his YouTube channel, Prince Jackson, 29, has returned to the platform to share personal footage from his time celebrating the premiere of his dad Michael Jackson’s biopic, “Michael.”

In his newest YouTube video, shared on Monday, July 27, Prince gave fans a glimpse into his travels to Tokyo, Japan, with his fiancée, Molly Schirmang, where “Michael” premiered earlier this year on June 4.

“Konichiwa. Welcome to a very special episode. Today we are in Tokyo, Japan, for a very special reason. It is going to be the premiere of my father’s biopic, ‘Michael,’ and we are here to kick off the celebration. So, come along and join us for some adventures,” Prince said as he vlogged from his hotel room.

Prince Jackson Vlogs Japan Trip with Fiancée Molly Schirmang

To become more familiar with the area, Prince explained that when traveling, the first thing he and Molly do after unpacking is take a long walk together. The King of Pop’s eldest son noted that he and his fiancée do so “preferably through greenery to ground ourselves and get familiar with our surroundings.”

As his vlog continued, Prince, who seldom bares insight into his personal life with his fiancée, shared footage from an intimate dinner over a traditional Japanese soup. He joked that although the udon was incredible, his chopstick skills were a sure sign that he was a tourist.

“In my humble experience, as an American, when a place gives you a bib to eat, it usually turns out to be amazing. And this was no different. This is about to be embarrassing,” Prince said as he scooped up his noodles.

While enjoying nearby sights, the couple walked through the Shinjuku National Garden, originally built by the Naitō family in 1772.

“What really stood out to me is the sense of peace and tranquility this place creates,” he explained of the atmosphere. “It feels like a harmonious integration of humans and nature.”

Prince ended his eight-minute vlog with footage taken from the hotel lounge. During which, he and Molly enjoyed a round of drinks as they marveled at the view of Mount Fuji.

Prince Jackson and Molly Schirmang’s Relationship History

Prince and Molly began dating in 2017 after meeting during their studies at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, PEOPLE reported.

After dating for eight years, Prince announced in August 2025 that he and Molly were engaged. To make the news public, Prince shared an Instagram post set to the tune of his dad’s 1987 hit “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You.”

“8 years down ♾️ to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories. We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together,” he wrote. “I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs 😘.”

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Prince shed light on what keeps his and Molly’s relationship “well-rounded.”

“I think in everything there’s an important balance,” Prince said at the Dee Dee Jackson Foundation’s Annual Costume for a Cause in 2018. “I think that I’m a certain way, and she’s very — I don’t want to say opposite — but complementary in a way that we balance each other out.”