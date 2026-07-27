Savannah Guthrie Shares New Plea for Mom’s Return After Former FBI Agent Claims Case Is ‘Cold’

Savannah Guthrie shared a desperate plea with whoever kidnapped her mother, Nancy Guthrie. The “Today” host took to social media with an emotional message, begging for her mother’s return.

“I’m coming on today with a very specific message. It has been months since our mom was taken from us,” she began in a video shared on Monday, July 27.

Savannah’s Plea

“Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end,” Savannah shared with her two million Instagram followers, hoping to reach the people responsible for her mother’s disappearance. “Nothing about our situation has changed.”

Nancy was first reported missing on February 1 after friends noticed her absence at her scheduled church service. The 84-year-old mother of three was last seen the night prior during a family dinner at her daughter Annie Guthrie’s home.

Early in the investigation, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI’s Phoenix Division were able to uncover previously lost footage from the front door camera on Nancy’s Tucson, Arizona, home. The agencies have been searching for the masked, armed man who appeared to be tampering with the camera in the early morning hours of Nancy’s abduction.

“We have done our part. And we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts,” Savannah continued. “The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I am asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now, make the right choice.”

Nearly six months into the investigation, updates have stalled, and one former FBI agent claimed the case has gone “completely cold.”

Savannah begged Nancy’s kidnappers to “help us find her.”

“Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing,” she pleaded. “Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we’ve been and what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice.”

Cold Case

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Former FBI agent Steve Moore sat down with Brian Entin — who has been covering the case extensively from the beginning — to discuss the FBI’s potential next move.

“The case is cold. The case is completely cold,” Moore said in a video shared to YouTube on July 21. “They don’t close those cases ever, but they’ll give them to new agents who are coming in with a new set of eyes who are not indoctrinated into the way the FBI necessarily investigates everything. And sometimes people see them in a different light.”

He added, “What most people would do is start at the beginning and try not to take the same steps that the investigators did before because we know the result of that. Try going off in a different direction. Try anything you can to mix things up a little and see if you don’t bump into something that they didn’t.”

Despite the odds, the Guthrie family remains hopeful.