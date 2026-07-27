FIRST LOOK: ‘The Valley’ Cast Shines in Reunion Looks, Shares Jewelry Secrets

Bravo’s “The Valley” wraps up its third season on Wednesday, but the cast already sat down with reunion host Andy Cohen to hash it all out.

“The Valley” cast, Brittany Cartwright, Danny Booko, Nia Sanchez Booko, Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Janet Caperna, Jason Caperna, Jasmine Goode, Lala Kent, Jesse Lally, Lacy Nicole, Benji Quach, Michelle Saniei, Tom Schwartz, and Zack Wickham, came together June 18 to film the season’s reunion, and now we have a sneak peek at their looks.

In a Bravo exclusive, the cast posed for individual shots in their stunning fits, with the female cast members opting for sweeping gowns and the men donning a range of colorful suits.

Dazzling Details Behind Each Look

Getty Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute attend Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year

In addition to jaw-dropping fashion, a number of cast members revealed the inside scoop about their jewelry choices and hair transformations.

Kristen Doute called out a fun tie to a chart-topping singer, noting that she was wearing a “necklace made for Beyoncé.” In her photo, Kristen pairs the stunning necklace with a bronze, floor-length L’Agence dress.

Janet Caperna also owned up to an interesting accessory, sharing that in addition to some “borrwed, vintage jewels,” she was also wearing “an evil eye [ring] to protect me from the evil spirits on the other side of the couch.”

Brittany Cartwright delivered big sparkle as well, appearing in a blinged out gown with a corseted top adhered with bows. But her dress wasn’t the only thing shining bright, as Brittany teased a new, brighter hair color to complete her look.

While some cast members copped to planning outfits far in advance of the taping, others admitted that they chose their looks at the last minute. Jasmine Goode came clean that she had been caught up planning her wedding, while Lala Kent admitted to a last-minute Bloomingdale’s run, and Jesse Lalley admitted “I’m going to grab the first thing in the closet.” Zack also had to pivot from wearing a custom suit, instead showing up in one from fashion retailer Express.

Season 3 Cast Shake-Ups

Getty The “Vanderpump Rules” cast attend The Garage Sale featuring James Mae and Friend

“The Valley” originally premiered as an off-shoot of “Vanderpump Rules,” featuring alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute as they moved away from bustling West Hollywood and settled down into suburban life.

Last season, fans saw Jax and Brittany call it quits on their marriage, which resulted in removing Jax from the cast for this latest season. The couple recently made headlines again when Jax was photographed getting cozy with Brittany’s longtime friend and publicist.

However, season 3 brought back familiar faces, welcoming “Vanderpump Rules” favorites Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz. It was rumored that fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay would also join the third season of “The Valley,” with Kristen noting during a November panel that Shay had met with executives but didn’t know why she decided not to move forward.