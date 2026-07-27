Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Were ‘Magic’ at Their Wedding, Recalls FX Star Owen Thiele

As time passes since the July 3 wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, wedding guests are increasingly being asked to share details about what went down in Madison Square Garden.

One such wedding attendee is actor Owen Thiele, currently seen in FX comedy series “Adults.”

The Bride and Groom Were ‘Magic’

In a recent interview with People, Thiele was asked about any details he could share, but admitted being somewhat reticent — and referred to a comment made by Este Haim, member of rock group Haim and a close friend of Swift’s.

“Este Haim said the most brilliant thing about Taylor’s wedding,” Thiele recalled.

“She said that in 50 years she’ll write a tell-all and I’ll be reading that and I’ll add a quote. I’ll add a quote in 50 years,” he joked.

“For now, I’m not saying anything,” he added, “but Taylor’s magic and so is Travis.”

A ‘Future Tell-All’

Interviewed by “Access Hollywood,” Este Haim confirmed that she’d been among the 1,000 guests who watched Swift and Kelce exchange vows.

However, she was also adamant that she was going to keep mum about details about the nuptials — for the time being, at least.

“I think we’ll leave that for future tell-all when I’m 90. We’ll talk about that in, like, 50 years,” she quipped, making it clear that it’s unlikely she’ll be dishing wedding details any time soon.

‘Travis Makes Her So Happy’

Prior to Thiele attending the wedding, “Extra” caught up with the actor, who shared his hopes for the bridge and groom as they approached their big day.

“She’s the best in the world. I wish her the best,” Thiele gushed.

“Travis makes her so happy,” he added. “He’s wonderful. I dream a dream for them.”

Niecy Nash-Betts Kept Her Lips Zipped

Of course, not all the guests in attendance have been quite to secretive about what they experienced at the wedding.

For example, actress Niecy Nash-Betts recently paid a visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where she recounted here experience for guest host Colman Domingo.

As she explained, prior to the big day, guests were “under embargo. It was top secret! You couldn’t tell anybody!”

Nash-Betts proceeded to gush about the wedding. “Oh, it was so good! I can tell you now!” she exclaimed.

“And let me tell you something. So, I’m sure you guys heard by now that Adam Sandler officiated. And I didn’t know what he was going to have on,” she continued, referring to to the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s usual attire of a huge team jersey and oversized shorts. “Well, you know, for Adam, he looked decent,” she added.

She also confirmed reports that guests were required to surrender their cellphones before entering the venue.

“I don’t think I’m speaking out of school because y’all seen it all online now, right?” she added. “But at the time, you know, you had to zip the lip. Yeah, they took your phone, they put it in a glass case. It was crazy.”

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