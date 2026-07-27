Dan Stevens Looks Terrifyingly Unrecognizable in New Movie ‘Onslaught’

There are few actors who have had as interesting a career as Dan Stevens. The British heartthrob got his big break playing Matthew Crawley in “Downton Abbey,” but instead of being typecast as the handsome love interest in period pieces, he has decided to become a genre darling, especially in the world of horror.

One of the best examples of this was his role as David in 2014’s “The Guest.” The film, directed by Adam Wingard, saw Stevens play a terrifying super soldier who is seemingly unkillable. Wingard’s next film is called “Onslaught,” and it takes place in the same town as “The Guest.”

This has led to much speculation that it is a secret sequel to the cult classic. The fact that Stevens has a role in the film has only added to that speculation. However, after the first look at his character was revealed, it’s clear that he’s playing somebody completely different than David.

Stevens Unrecognizable in ‘Onslaught’

Stevens’ character in “Onslaught” is simply called “German Scientist” right now, so it’s hard to know too much about his character, but it’s safe to say he’s playing another weirdo. A24 dropped the first look at Stevens in “Onslaught,” and you probably wouldn’t have any idea it was him if you didn’t know beforehand.

Stevens’ German Scientist looks wild. The perfectly smooth skin with the male pattern baldness and a big wart on his forehead is a very distinct look. It also looks like the character could at least be partially blind, but it’s hard to know for sure from the first look.

This won’t be the first time Stevens has played a German scientist. He also played a similar role in 2024’s “Cuckoo,” but he looked like his normal self in that film. In “Onslaught,” he’ll really be able to create a unique and memorable character.

Wingard Won’t Say if ‘Onslaught’ is Official ‘The Guest’ Sequel

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Many people are thinking that “Onslaught” will reveal itself to be an official sequel to “The Guest.” That’s not something Wingard is fully willing to admit, but he does look at it as the finale for an unofficial trilogy with two of his previous films.

“To me, I was really having a great time doing all the big studio pictures,” Wingard told CBR. “I kind of went into the studio world right after ‘The Guest,’ and so it’s been like a decade-long journey, and I kind of got to that point where, for me, it’s exciting to do a movie like [‘Onslaught’], because it’s like a return to form.

“I really see this film being, like, a completion and a trilogy of ‘You’re Next,’ ‘The Guest,’ and then, ‘Onslaught,’ you know?”

Now, A24 didn’t produce “The Guest,” nor has there been any story of them acquiring the rights to the film, so it’s possible that they can’t legally label it as a sequel. That means that Wingard will likely include many nods to his previous film, but it’s hard to imagine that David or Maika Monroe’s Anna will appear in the film.