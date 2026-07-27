Tamera Mowry-Housley Is ‘On the Case Again’ With Another ‘Haunted Harmony Mysteries’ Movie for Hallmark

Hallmark Channel fan-favorite Tamera Mowry-Housley has just shared some good news with fans of her “Haunted Harmony Mysteries” film franchise.

Appearing at the Hallmark Stars Live Tour stop in Morristown, New Jersey, the “Sister, Sister” alum announced that a fourth film in the series was in the works.

‘Prelude to a Wedding’

Speaking to fans in attendance from onstage, Mowry-Housley announced the premiere date for the upcoming whodunit.

“I’m going to announce today that the fourth installment of the ‘Haunted Harmony’ murder mysteries, ‘Prelude to a Wedding,’ is going to be airing September 5,” she declared, as reported by People. “Gethsemane Brown and Eamon are on the case again.”

Per Hallmark’s official logline: “When Gethsemane (Mowry-Housley) is invited to play at a wedding, she and Eamon (Risteard Cooper) find themselves involved in the death of a member of the bridal party.”

She Learned to Play Violin for the Role

As she discussed the project, Mowry-Housley revealed that she dipped into method acting with regard to one particular aspect about her character, an American musician living in small Irish town that is teeming with cozy murders.

“My character gets invited to a wedding, you know, because I play the violin,” she explained.

“[Gethsemane] inspired me to learn how to play the violin, so I play the violin in real life now,” she revealed.

‘It’s Never Too Late’

Of course, Mowry-Housley’s musical pursuits are old news to her social media followers.

In June 2025, the she posted a series of photos via Instagram , including one in which she’s seen practicing the violin. “Here’s me learning to play the violin,” she wrote in the caption. “Living proof that it’s never too late to pick up a new instrument!”

Her violin training has been ongoing for some time.

Back in February 2024, she shared a video on YouTube in which she plays a violin rendition of herself playing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” while her daughter Ariah adorably sings along.

“We now have a new playtime activity,” she declared.

Another Hit Hallmark Franchise

In addition to her numerous output of Hallmark Channel movies, Mowry-Housley has also seen success with “Haunted Harmony Mysteries,” which launched in 2023 with the first film, “Murder in G Major.”

In the series, she plays Gethsemane Brown, a former orchestra conductor who takes a job teaching at a boarding school in a quaint Irish village.

She winds up meeting a helpful ghost named Eamon, who assists in her sleuthing side hustle.

She’s Also a Producer

As well as starring in the “Haunted Harmony Mysteries” series, Mowry-Housley is also one the project’s producers. In that capacity, she’s been able to take charge with regard to how the character of Gethsemane evolves from movie to movie.

“I mean, I love Gethsemane in the first installment,” she explained during an interview with NBC10 Philadelphia.

“My main thing is I wanted to see elevation in her,” she added. “In her characgter, her choices, how she does her hair …” she added.

She also confirmed that she does believe in ghosts — but, unlike her character, chooses not to form relationships with them. “Although Tamera Mowry-Housley doesn’t engage with them … I don’t play that,” she insisted.

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